UZBEKISTAN, May 2 - The conference was held with the participation of representatives of Member States, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and non-governmental organizations

The official opening ceremony was attended by the Secretary of State of Switzerland, Director of the Federal Department for Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Christine Schneeberger, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, Deputy Executive Director of the UN Environment Program Elisabeth Mrema. The executive secretary of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions, Rolf Payet, delivered a welcoming speech.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of reducing the impact of chemicals on the environment and water resources, managing chemicals safely and preventing hazards, and noted that 2023 is the year of sound chemicals and waste management, given that global climate change is having huge impact on humanity.

Particular attention was paid to the importance of realizing the Sustainable Development Goals and accelerating efforts to prevent the three planetary crises (climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution and emissions).

At the conference with the Executive Secretary of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions, Rolf Payet, the implementation of international standards for the management of chemicals and hazardous waste, as well as waste management in Uzbekistan, was discussed.

Within the framework of the conference, the Minister of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov met with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Deputy Executive Director of the UN Environment Program Elisabeth Mrema.

At the meeting, it was noted that a number of initiatives launched by UNEP in Uzbekistan play an important role in protecting the environment. The proof of this is the holding of three major global events, which will be held in October this year in Samarkand. These are the 21st meeting of the Committee to Review the Implementation of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, the 14th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals and the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

During the conversation, the initiative was supported to open a regional "Green Center" in Uzbekistan on the basis of the UNEP Climate Technology Center and Network in order to turn the Aral Sea region into a region of environmental innovations and technologies. At the same time, it was noted that since 2020, UNEP has been conducting a number of practical activities and successful cooperation on the introduction of an automated air quality monitoring system in Uzbekistan in cooperation with the Zamin International Public Foundation. A memorandum of understanding between the fund and UNEP is currently expected to be signed.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to improve the qualifications of the laboratory staff and apply international experiments.

A decision was made to open a "Chemical Center" under the Ministry of Natural Resources, with the aim of joining the Rotterdam Convention on the future management of pesticides.

A project in cooperation with the European Union and FAO on the management of chemicals, hazardous wastes and the implementation of obligations under the UN chemical conventions, which is estimated at a cost of 4 million euros, will be launched in the 3rd quarter of this year.

During the visit of the delegation, a round table was organized between the Minister of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov and a group of compatriots living in Switzerland.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan