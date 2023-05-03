Burgum announces 2023 Governor’s Band and Chorus programs from Washburn and Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the Washburn High School Band and Williston High School Chorale have been selected as the 2023 Governor’s Official State Band and Choral Programs.

“These two exceptional groups of young people do an outstanding job representing their schools, their communities and the state of North Dakota through their musical performances,” Burgum said. “Congratulations to the Washburn High School Band and Williston High School Chorale for being fantastic examples of the incredibly talented musicians who enhance the vibrancy and cultural richness of our North Dakota schools and communities.”

The Washburn High School Band, a 31-student ensemble, is currently under the direction of Dustin Moe. In the past year, Washburn band students have been represented at the Northwest Music Festival in Minot, the University of North Dakota honor festival, the University of Minnesota honor festival, the North Dakota All-State Festival and the Concordia College honor festival. The group performs in concerts and community events year-round, including during the annual Memorial Day program in Washburn for over 100 years.

The Williston High School Chorale, under the direction of Katie Rooke, is comprised of 34 students at Williston High School. Students in Chorale have been selected for area choir festivals including the Northwest Music Festival in Minot, the University of North Dakota honor festival, the University of Minnesota honor festival and the North Dakota All-State Festival. In past years, students from this choir have also been selected for the All-National Honor Choir in Florida. Several members of the current ensemble are active members of the Williston High School chapter of Tri-M Music Honor Society.

The Governor’s Band and Chorus were selected from applications submitted by school and civic groups from across the state based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. They may be invited to perform at official state functions throughout the year.