Redefining the Sports Venue Experience: Changing the Game - The Future of Concessions
Skip the Lines and Get Your Drinks in 30 Seconds at the Wells Fargo Championship - Championship Park @ 10 Fairway
Zigit’s App and Enabled Dispensing Boxes at Wells Fargo Championship Signal the Future of Concessions, with Fast and Easy Beverage Purchases for Fans
Our platform has been well-received at other venues and we're excited to introduce it to the world of professional golf...our boxes will make the experience of watching golf even more enjoyable...”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zigit, the innovative mobile-app based SaaS platform from Bizboxes LLC, is excited to announce that zigit enabled dispensing boxes will be featured at the upcoming Wells Fargo Championship, held from May 4-7 in Charlotte, NC. This will mark the company's first appearance at a PGA Tour event, and the platform is set to revolutionize the fan experience at the golf tournament.
— Elsbeth Hurry, Bizboxes CEO
Zigit's app enables users to purchase alcoholic beverages and other controlled items in less than 30 seconds, eliminating the need to wait in long lines at entertainment and sports venues. The platform has already made a splash in the sports world, having successfully launched at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
"We are thrilled to be bringing Zigit to the Wells Fargo Championship," said Elsbeth Hurry, the company’s CEO. "Our platform has been very well-received at other sports and entertainment venues, and we're excited to introduce it to the world of professional golf. We believe that our self-dispensing boxes will make the experience of watching golf even more enjoyable for fans."
The platform utilizes federally approved technology that is widely used in banking and security applications, as well as in lieu of TSA identification checking. Users complete a 90 second initial enrollment, which includes ID authentication and the collection of biometric markers to ensure they are legal age to make purchases. Once enrolled, users can get their drinks by simply scanning a box, selecting a drink choice and doing a quick face scan verification.
The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Fans attending the Wells Fargo Championship will be able to purchase their drinks from dispensing boxes located throughout the course.
About Bizboxes and the Zigit app: Zigit is a mobile-based SaaS platform that enables users to purchase alcoholic beverages and other age-controlled items in less than 30 seconds using enabled control boxes. By streamlining the ordering process, Zigit has created a more efficient and enjoyable experience for customers at entertainment and sports venues. The company plans to continue to expand to more venues and locations in the coming months.
For more information about Zigit, visit their website at www.zigit.app.
Elsbeth Hurry
Bizboxes LLC
elle@bizboxes.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram