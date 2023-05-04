Award-Winning Business Strategist Jackie P. Taylor Set To Release Her Latest Book, “Give Me a Boost!”
The networking event and book launch will feature appearances by Atlanta Based business owners and notable community and business leaders
According to a report by the Kauffman Foundation only 22% of entrepreneurs from historically under resourced communities have access to social, financial, and professional networks needed to succeed.””ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of a highly anticipated book from Jackie P. Taylor is almost here, and the excitement is palpable. Packed with practical advice and inspiration for entrepreneurs, "Give Me A Boost!" is set to become a game-changer for under-resourced business owners looking to grow and scale their operations.
Taking place on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Atlanta's premier venue, The Gathering Spot, the networking event and book launch promises to be a memorable event for all attendees. Atlanta based founders, chamber of commerce leaders and other notable leaders from the community will be present.
“According to a report by the Kauffman Foundation, only 22% of entrepreneurs from historically under-resourced communities have access to the social, financial, and professional networks needed to succeed.”
The format of the launch event follows the truth and spirit of the book, creating connections for historically under-resourced entrepreneurs who ‘need a boost’ with those movers and shakers in attendance who are able to ‘give a boost’. We want to live our values and help take our local emerging businesses to the next level.
Give Me A Boost! aims to tackle that challenge head-on. Jackie P. Taylor believes that all entrepreneurs should have equitable access to the support and guidance they need to succeed. To make that a reality, "Give Me A Boost!" is packed with actionable insights, strategies, and tips.
“Boost! Is an action word”, says Jackie P Taylor,” so I intend to personally extend my network at this event and connect as many Atlanta business owners as possible to successful leaders who can help them. We can all do our part to address inequities for historically under-resourced entrepreneurs” Guests at the launch will have a chance to connect with the author and learn from her extensive experience in business and entrepreneurship. The Q&A sessions and networking opportunities will also provide access to other professionals and authors, making this event an unmissable occasion.
Attendees will also get the chance to meet and learn from other notable guests, including journalist and CEO Charreah Jackson, celebrity hair stylist Janel Smith, fitness trainer Sadia Yansaneh, among others. The event also features inspiring conversations on motivation and other topics, book signings, and many more activities related to the book's theme.
To learn more about Give Me a Boost! click here. To register your media outlet to cover, please register here.
ABOUT JACKIE P. TAYLOR.
Jackie P. Taylor or the ‘The Business Boost Doctor’ is an award-winning businesswoman, author, and seasoned global executive who is passionate about promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in her community. Through her achievements as an executive for a global big four consulting firm providing advisory to Fortune 500 and government leaders nationally, sought-after mentor and award-winning businesswoman, Jackie offers real-world advice and inspiration. She helps people from diverse backgrounds realize their potential and engage more rewardingly in their lives and in their careers. Recognized for her high energy, vast intellect, down-to-earth humor, and unerring ability to connect with people through their hearts and their minds, Jackie brings strength, a fresh focus and a renewed sense of purpose to individuals and organizations on a global scale.
