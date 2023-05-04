Black In Jewelry Coalition Seeks Love Stories in “Together By Design” Contest

The winning ring will feature a VVS1 Cushion Modified Brilliant 1.44-carat Fancy Yellow diamond set in platinum.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black in Jewelry Coalition (BIJC), a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of Black professionals in the gem, jewelry and watch industry, is seeking love stories for its second annual “Together by Design” contest that celebrates Black love and jewelry design. Anyone planning to propose is encouraged to enter the contest for a chance to win a custom-designed platinum-set engagement ring featuring a 1.44-carat Fancy Yellow diamond valued at a minimum of $15,000 USD.

The love story portion of the Contest is open until June 9, 2023, and a winner will be notified by June 30, 2023. Each eligible love story will be judged by a panel of experienced jewelry professionals. The platinum engagement ring will be centered around a VVS1 Cushion Modified Brilliant 1.44-carat Fancy Yellow diamond.

After the winning love story is selected, jewelry designers will participate in a Design Competition to create an engagement ring that is a physical representation of the winning couple’s love story.

“The Together By Design Contest demonstrates the incredible connection that a love story can have on an engagement ring. Through both phases of the love story contest and jewelry design competition, our intent is to increase representation in the bridal sector and promote emerging designers, all while celebrating love,” says BIJC President Annie Doresca.

Kealeboga Pule, owner of Nungu Diamonds in South Africa, donated the 1.44-carat Fancy Yellow diamond as the center stone for the ring. The materials to create the engagement ring are donated by Platinum Guild International USA, Anza Gems and B&B Fine Gems. The winning couple will also receive a proposal photoshoot. The design portion of the contest prize package sponsors are the Gemological Institute of America, GRS, Jewelers of America and Jewelers Vigilance Committee.

For more information and full rules, visit https://blackinjewelry.org/together-by-design/.

