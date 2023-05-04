Candyland Comes to Farmingdale: Join The Real McCoy's for a Free Fun-Filled Grand Opening Celebration
Get ready to enter a sweet wonderland! The Real McCoy Team's candyland-themed grand opening promises family fun, delicious treats, and charitable giving!NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a grand opening celebration like no other! Susan and Sydney McCoy, a mother-daughter residential real estate team known as The Real McCoy Team, are thrilled to invite you to their Candyland-themed event at their new brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Services, in Farmingdale, NY. With over 35 years of combined experience in the real estate industry and deep roots in the community, the McCoys are excited to play a larger role in the local real estate market.
This free celebration takes place on May 13th and promises to be a fun and family-friendly day with plenty of activities and treats. Bring the kids and enjoy face painting, tattoos, cotton candy, and a candy bar where you can pick your favorite sweets. Don't forget to snap some photos in the selfie area! The event will also feature a DJ spinning tunes and fun games for everyone to enjoy, and a food truck serving up delicious bites.
In the spirit of giving back to the community, The Real McCoy Team is asking all participants to bring non-perishable food items or toiletries to support those in need at the AHRC, a local charity that provides support and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Sydney and Susan are known for their unique consumer programs, including their Guaranteed Sale Program, which has helped hundreds of home sellers all over Long Island. With this program, the McCoys guarantee the sale of your home, so you can buy your next one stress-free. With hundreds of five-star reviews, they are dedicated to providing you with the best service possible and are excited to share this special day with the community.
Join them on May 13th at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Services' new brokerage location on Conklin Street in Farmingdale, NY. Bring your family and friends, and don't forget to bring a donation to support a great cause while celebrating the grand opening of this amazing new business!
For more information about the grand opening, please visit www.candylandevent.com
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Services, please visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-therealmccoyteam.com/ or contact Lisa Deblasio at 516-802-9972 or lisa@realmccoyrealestate.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Services in Long Island:
The Real McCoy Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Services is a real estate business founded by mother/daughter duo Susan and Sydney McCoy, serving clients in Nassau/Suffolk County, Queens surrounding areas. With a combined experience of 35 years in the industry, Susan and Sydney bring a unique perspective to buying and selling homes, offering a personalized and collaborative approach to meet each client's unique needs. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Services is committed to providing exceptional service, with a focus on transparency, communication, and integrity.
Learn More About Our Grand Opening From Owner and Broker, Susan McCoy