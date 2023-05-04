Future Colossal Innovation Lab Hires Jason Hoffman As New Strategy Director To Execute Strategic Expansion
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Colossal, the award-winning innovation lab that develops experiential technologies and immersive physical and virtual playful experiences, has hired creative marketing industry vet Jason Hoffman to join company leadership in the new role of Strategy Director. Hoffman, will be leading Business Development to further develop Future Colossal’s growing global position, partnering with best-in-class brands on award-winning, must-do interactive programs inspired by the biggest consumer franchises and products.
Hoffman comes with a wealth of experience within the Entertainment & Emerging Media industry having spent numerous years building customer and business relationships for enterprise entertainment, blockbuster franchises, top live events and Fortune 500 brands. Prior to joining Future Colossal, Hoffman held roles at Warner Bros. Pictures, AMC Networks, Verizon Media and most recently Paramount Global; culminating in over 20 years of extensive knowledge of growing market fan-engagement trends.
"I am excited to join this dedicated, passionate and inspiring team at Future Colossal, commented Hoffman.” "I've long admired their attention-grabbing immersive projects and their ability to innovate with cutting-edge technology at an unparalleled pace.” He added," I am excited to support Future Colossal’s next phase of growth as we create and reinvent new opportunities for our clients and partners during such an exponentially exploding themed entertainment market!”
Jake Lee-High, Future Colossal’s CEO adds "Jason brings valuable experience through his prior work for IP holders connecting creators and brands to engage audiences and consumers. Having worked for some of the biggest names in entertainment, Jason understands the business drivers behind IP and how to bring it to life in a way that audiences love.”
About Future Colossal
Founded in 2012 with offices in New York and Atlanta, Future Colossal is an award-winning innovation lab for creative technologies that brings to life physically and virtually immersive spaces that are memorable, playful, and interactive. Clients include marquee brands such as Universal Studios, Netflix and Paramount.
To learn more about our offerings and ways to partner with Future Colossal please visit: https://www.futurecolossal.com/
Contact: Jason Hoffman Email: jason@futurecolossal.com
