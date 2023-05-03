Azerbaijan: EU and UNDP kick off Ideation Bootcamp on social entrepreneurship

The European Union and United Nations Development Programme have launched an Ideation Bootcamp in Azerbaijan to help generate innovative business solutions to social challenges.

At the first stage, the programme brought together around 70 social entrepreneurs, socially oriented businesses, and civil society organisations from Aghdam, Baku, Bilasuvar, Ganja, Goranbay, Goychay, Qazakh, Qusar, Lankaran, Masallı, Mingachevir, Neftchala, Shamkir, Sheki, Yardimli and Zagatala cities. The participants learnt about global practices in social entrepreneurship, and how to design a viable business while tackling social issues.

The ideas selected during the event will be part of the project’s upcoming incubation and acceleration programme and will receive financial support.

The Ideation Bootcamp is organised by the ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP. The project aims to support an increase in civil society organisations’ capacities to engage in policy-making processes, help local development, and promote social entrepreneurship in the country.

