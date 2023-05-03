Experity Wins "Best Electronic Health Record Solution" in 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Accolade marks second consecutive win in annual awards program recognizing outstanding medical and technology companies

Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, today announced that it has been named the winner of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards for "Best Electronic Health Record Solution." The seventh annual awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. This recognition marks the second consecutive year Experity has been selected as a MedTech Breakthrough Award winner, previously winning "Best Practice Management Solution" in 2022.

Experity earned recognition in this year's MedTech Breakthrough Award for the latest innovations made to its industry-leading EHR platform. In response to historically high visit volumes and increasing consumer demand facing the urgent care industry, Experity upgraded its EHR platform with the addition of the new module, Business Intelligence (BI). Experity BI, the first business intelligence tool specifically built to empower urgent care leaders, delivers simplified processes for analyzing and aggregating data with pre-built clinical, operational, and financial dashboards. As an add-on to Experity's EHR platform, the BI software provides meaningful insights into clinic performance, enabling urgent care owners, administrators, and clinicians to make data-driven decisions that will benefit their business and ultimately enhance the patient care experience.

"We are honored to be selected among MedTech Breakthrough's esteemed panel of winners for the second year in a row. As the primary software and services provider for more than 50% of the U.S. urgent care market, Experity is committed to the constant evaluation and innovation of our products and technology to continue driving the industry forward," said Dr. David Stern, CEO, Experity. "Developed to augment patient care experiences and improve clinic outcomes, our upgraded EHR BI module delivers unrivaled insights into the key data, metrics and trends fundamental to a clinic's success."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"While clinics generate tons of data, most are not using it in meaningful ways as they spend time sifting through spreadsheets instead of learning how to achieve better patient and business outcomes. As the demand for urgent care continues to rise, clinics must adapt to the evolving needs of the market," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "With in-depth, action-oriented metrics, Experity BI enhances its breakthrough EHR solution to address this challenge, delivering a holistic view of practice data essential to optimizing patient and business outcomes. Experity has emerged as the market's go-to EHR and integrated operating system, and we're pleased to award them again this year - this time with ‘Best Electronic Health Record Solution.'"

This year's recognition as "Best Electronic Health Record Solution" marks Experity's fourth win in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. In 2022, Experity was named "Best Practice Management Solution", and was named "Best Health Record Solution" and "Best Overall Patient Engagement Company" in 2018 and 2019.

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Nearly 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions. With Experity, providers can best meet the demands of the evolving on-demand space and deliver high-quality, high-velocity care by streamlining operations, improving patient experiences, and optimizing revenue. A GTCR portfolio company, Experity's leadership is comprised of growth-minded urgent care experts and business leaders committed to improving on-demand healthcare for all. For information and resources, visit experityhealth.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

