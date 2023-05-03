CallMiner Collaborates with Microsoft to Enhance AI and Machine Learning Capabilities

Through Azure Cognitive Services, including early access to OpenAI, CallMiner advances its platform to help organizations turn customer insights into action

CallMiner, a leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement, today announced it has expanded its use of Microsoft Azure artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning as a Microsoft partner. CallMiner has validated its deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in enabling customer adoption of AI and implementing Azure solutions.

Through this collaboration, CallMiner is able to augment its AI capabilities with Azure Cognitive Services, part of Azure AI, to more quickly and securely scale, meeting the demands of customers. As a top consumer of Microsoft Azure AI technology, CallMiner gains access to early release versions of OpenAI models in Azure OpenAI in conjunction with Azure Speech to Text, delivering significant gains in the accuracy and comprehension of machine-learned conversation intelligence. Together, CallMiner and Microsoft are enabling joint customers to drive systemic change by more effectively surfacing customer intelligence and supporting data-driven business decisions.

"AI and machine learning has always been at the core of the CallMiner platform," said Jeff Gallino, CTO at CallMiner. "By combining the expertise of CallMiner's world-class data science team and platform with the power of Microsoft Azure, we're staying on the cutting-edge of AI in the conversation intelligence market. As we continue to grow our footprint as a Microsoft partner, we're helping more organizations uncover deeper insights and intelligence from their customer interactions than ever before."

CallMiner's AI-powered conversation intelligence platform is built on vast experience and innovation, helping organizations realize ROI across a range of use cases, elevating conversation intelligence from the contact center to the C-suite, including contact center efficiency, customer experience and business performance improvement. Through the seamless combination of CallMiner's best-in-class analytics capabilities with Azure AI and Azure Speech to Text, organizations gain the tools needed to quickly turn customer insights into action.

"AI continues to reshape applications at Microsoft and in our partner ecosystems," said John Montgomery, corporate vice president, AI Platform, Microsoft. "As one of the top users of Microsoft Azure AI technology, CallMiner is delivering an innovative platform that adds significant value to our shared customers. I look forward to building on our collaboration and expanding these benefits to more organizations across a range of industries."

To learn more about CallMiner or to purchase the platform with Microsoft Azure Speech to Text, visit the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. CallMiner delivers the industry's most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, combining deep domain expertise with cutting edge AI technology and machine learning. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world's leading organizations across all major verticals including technology, media and telecom (TMT), retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005021/en/