Child Safety Seat Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during Forecast Period 2023-2031: as per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global child safety seat market size stood at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 6.3 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031.



A number of important variables are anticipated to propel market development in the near future, including population growth, increase in buying power of parents, and governmental laws pertaining to safety of children. Sales of child safety seats are expected to increase due to an upsurge in demand for a secure environment for babies and young children in vehicles.

Child safety seat manufacturers work in conjunction with important automotive service providers to deliver top-notch products. Manufacturers are offering modern, user-friendly, and secure kid safety seats. Market participants are projected to benefit economically from the expanding e-commerce sector and rise in the number of offline and online outlets for distribution.

Market demand for child safety seats is growing as a result of a rise in traffic accidents and growing public concern related to kids' safety on the road. Various materials, including plastic, nylon, polypropylene, and foam, are used to make child safety seats, depending on the age of children. Additionally, they come in a variety of styles, including child seats that face forward and backward.



For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 - Download a Sample Report!

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 4.1 Bn Estimated Value USD 6.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Type, Material, Price, Age Group, Distribution channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Artsana Group, Bellelli S.r.I, Britax Child Safety, Inc., Combi Corporation, Diono, LLC, Dorel Juvenile Group, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Graco Children's Products Inc., Newell Brands, Inc., Nuna International B.V

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on product type, the booster seats segment is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Children are expected to ride in convertible seats till they are old enough to correctly utilize seat belts. With the use of these seats, the kid may be raised, allowing the lap and chest section of the seat belt to securely wrap over the child's chest and collarbone. A significant increase in popularity of convertible seats is expected in the next few years.

In terms of material, polypropylene is predicted to dominate the market in the near future. Polypropylene is a powerful heat and corrosion resistant material used to make child safety seats. Consumer demand for child safety seats made of polypropylene is rising globally due to its eco-friendly and child-safe features.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=41264<ype=S

Global Child Safety Seat Market: Growth Drivers

Parents today are looking for practical and simple products for their kids. Parental spending on high-end childcare items, such as pricey child safety seats, is driven by an increase in disposable income. They are willing to spend extra for products that provide their kids with improved safety features as well as greater comfort. Increase in vehicle ownership, especially in developed nations such as the UK and the U.S., is anticipated to spur growth of the global child safety seat market.

It is now easier for parents to buy kid safety seats online due to growth in e-commerce industry. Greater convenience, a bigger selection of items, and reduced pricing are features of online platforms. These factors are expected to drive industry growth in the coming years. Children are now safer and more comfortable in child safety seats thanks to technological developments. Parents are increasingly opting for these devices due to their simple installation, side-impact safety, and adjustable headrests.



Global Child Safety Seat Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market. High birth rates, rise in population, higher disposable income, and better consumer lifestyles are driving expansion of the child safety seat industry in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow steadily as people in the region become increasingly aware about the importance of child safety.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=41264

Global Child Safety Seat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global child safety seat market are as follows:

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Nuna International B.V

Britax Child Safety, Inc.

Graco Children's Products Inc.

Newell Brands, Inc.

Dorel Juvenile Group

Global Child Safety Seat Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Convertible Seats

Booster Seats

Combination Seats

All-in-one Seats

Type

Rearward-facing Baby Seats

Forward-facing Baby Seats

Material

Plastic

Foam

Steel

Polypropylene

Others



Price

Age Group

Below 3 Months

4 Months to 7 Months

8 Months to 11 Months

12 Months to 23 Months

Above 24 Months



Distribution Channel

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com