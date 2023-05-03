OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. to participate in One-on-One Meetings at the EF Hutton Global Conference May 10-11 in New York City

West Palm Beach, FL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Openlocker Holdings Inc. ("OpenLocker" or the "Company") OLKR, a leader in the burgeoning Name, Image & Likeness (N.I.L.) industry focused on the College and University Student-Athlete today announces the company's senior management will participate in One-on-One meetings at the Inaugural EF Hutton Conference.



Event; The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference

Date: May 10-11, 2023

Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York City

The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference is a two-day, invitation-only event featuring key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies to convey their unique stories to an extensive audience that includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients and exclusive members of the press.

To learn more, visit https://ibn.fm/EFHutto n 2023Conference

A wide variety of sectors will be represented, including Consumer and Retail, Energy and Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming, Lodging, Sustainability, Technology, Media and Telecommunications. Up to 8 meetings will be selected each day and one-on-one interactive sessions will be provided. The conference will offer companies a novel forum to create, amplify, cross-sell and highlight communications between corporate executives, industry experts and investors across the EF Hutton Platform.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited. The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlocker h oldings.io .

