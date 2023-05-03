Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,234 in the last 365 days.

Datamatics Partners with Alkermes to Help Support Patients

Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Alkermes, a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The partnership is focused on enhancing Alkermes' patient support services for people prescribed Alkermes medicines.

As part of this collaboration, which began with a competitive procurement process during which Datamatics was selected, Datamatics has deployed a remote patient coordinator service staffed with a team of individuals with healthcare experience to support patients in accessing their medicines and reminding them of their appointments. Datamatics is also helping modernize existing systems and processes to enable the Alkermes' Patient Access Services team to enhance the customer experience.

Sandeep Arora, EVP and Head of Digital Experiences, Datamatics said, "It is a privilege to be associated with Alkermes and join them in their commitment towards uninterrupted and enhanced patient services. We continue to remain focused on ‘Humanizing the Digital' and delivering experiences that are most sensitive and empathetic towards the needs of Alkermes' patients. We are happy to be part of Alkermes' expansion journey and look forward to a long-term partnership."

He further added, "We at Datamatics have been helping clients globally by augmenting their support teams using customized process automation and AI/ML technology. We enable enterprises to go ‘Deep in Digital' to improve their productivity, boost competitive advantage and deliver customer experience the way they want it."

About Datamatics:

Datamatics is a Digital Operations, Technologies and Experiences Company that enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience and competitive advantage. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centers in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com.

To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005572/en/

You just read:

Datamatics Partners with Alkermes to Help Support Patients

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more