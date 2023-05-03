Submit Release
GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SAO PAULO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

1Q23 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), reaching R$ 4.3 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$2.4 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30,2%, in the first quarter.

Free cash flow reaches R$ 2.7 billion.

Since February 2023, Gerdau has only used the dry stacking method to dispose of 100% of the tailings from its iron ore production process in the state of Minas Gerais

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. GGB BM&,GGBR GGBR4))) informs that it is filling today its 1Q23 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 1Q23 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website. 
https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-sa--consolidated-information-301814622.html

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

