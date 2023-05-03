GreatAuPair USA Reopens Philippine Operations

Filipina Au Pairs Now Available With J-1 Au Pair Visas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreatAuPair, LLC today announced the re-opening of its Philippine operations center near Manila to offer pre-qualified, J-1 visa-ready Filipina au pairs to serve the growing demand for flexible, live-in childcare. GreatAuPair USA is a U.S. Department of State designated Au Pair Program Sponsor. GreatAuPair USA makes it easy for au pairs and US host families to connect and find the right match. Host families hire au pairs for childcare while au pairs live with their host family to experience American life, customs, and the civil liberties that make America great, helping au pairs and host parents gain a deeper appreciation for cultural diversity.

"Filipina au pairs speak excellent English, demonstrate humility, and have a positive outlook, and some have nursing degrees, which keeps them in high demand. We're happy to offer a select pool of Filipina au pairs to serve the growing demand for flexible, live-in childcare." says Shannon Pitts, CEO at GreatAuPair.

GreatAuPair thoroughly screens thousands of Filipina au pair candidates and selects only those with the right attitudes, intent, and experience in addition to the US Department of State program participation requirements. Only then do the remaining au pair candidates move on to final vetting and complete their au pair training before being presented to host families.

Filipina au pairs are available now for eligible US host families. For more information on hosting an au pair, visit https://www.greataupairusa.com/find-au-pairs.

GreatAuPair provides flexible live-in childcare and cultural exchange programs offering no-fuss childcare with unparalleled dedication to providing the best service, au pair selection, and ongoing support.

GreatAuPair is the leading international online job matching service used by families to find affordable, trustworthy caregivers, providing a safe place to easily connect, get advice and hire with confidence. Since 2001, GreatAuPair has helped over 3,000,000 families and care providers safely connect online for local and international care jobs. GreatAuPair is a U.S. Department of State designated Au Pair Program Sponsor operating through BridgeUSA.

