Newsight Imaging and Brightlaser Awarded Collaboration Grant to Develop Next Generation 3D Home and Industrial Security LiDAR

Grant is the First Funding from the Hong Kong-Israel R&D Cooperation Programme

3D LiDAR Camera will Combine Newsight's eTOFTM Proprietary Patented Technology and Brightlaser's Innovative Solution for VCSEL

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsight Imaging Ltd. ("Newsight"), a leading semiconductor innovator developing proprietary 3D machine vision sensors, spectral vision chips and systems, and Brightlaser Limited ("Brightlaser"), a global competitive supplier in VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) technologies, today announced that Brightlaser has been awarded the first grant from the Hong Kong-Israel R&D Cooperation Programme to develop a next generation 3D home and industrial security LiDAR camera solution.



With the goal of promoting industrial research and development cooperation between Hong Kong and Israeli companies, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed in February 2014 between the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) on behalf of the Government of Hong Kong SAR and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) on behalf of the Government of the state of Israel. The Hong Kong-Israel R&D Cooperation Programme provides Israeli and Hong Kong companies access to their respective governments' funding for collaborative R&D projects with the goal of developing products or processes leading to commercialization in the global market as well as assistance in locating R&D partners. This grant represents the first project from this program funded by the ITC and IIA.

After being introduced by the commercial attaché and the Consulate of Israel in Hong Kong & Macau, Newsight and Brightlaser partnered to apply for a grant to develop a next generation 3D home and industrial security LiDAR camera, based on Newsight Imaging's eTOF™ proprietary patented technology and Brightlaser's innovative solution for VCSEL. The co-developed solution will have state-of-the-art imaging sensing abilities in low light conditions, allowing it to keep a discrete profile in pitch darkness. This home and industrial security 3D solution will enable accurate object detection and classification based on volume and enable 2D and 3D fusion in one frame, resulting in faster and more accurate algorithmic data processing.

"We are privileged to be working with Brightlaser on this collaboration, and we see strong synergies between our companies and technology to develop an innovative new solution for home and industrial security," said Eli Assoolin, Co-Founder and CEO of Newsight. "Our joint solution is based on solid-state LiDAR without any moving parts, an eTOF 3D CMOS sensor system and specific adjusted optics for illumination and imaging. We will work to design the receiving and the image processing systems using our eTOF proprietary patented technology, and Brightlaser will design the light transmitter sub-system. We thank the ITC and the IIA for their support and funding and look forward to working with Brightlaser over the next 18 months to develop our joint solution."

"We are delighted to partner with Newsight for this collaboration with their innovative 3D eTOF sensor. We look forward to working together to design and build the product and address the challenges and opportunities" said Dr. Enoch Luo, CEO of Brightlaser. "We are confident our joint efforts will result in a high-performance product with a great fit to the market."

"We are pleased to have played a significant role in bringing about the collaboration between the Israeli Newsight and the Hong Kong company Brightlaser," said Avi Luvton, Executive Director at the International Collaboration Division, Israel Innovation Authority (IIA). "Their joint project uses LiDAR technology, commonly used for smart transportation purposes, for industrial and private security markets as well.

"This joint venture was made possible thanks to the unique collaboration between the Israel Innovation Authority and Hong Kong. This collaboration offers Israeli companies a strategic gateway to additional Asian markets and builds on Hong Kong's commercial prowess and Israel's creative entrepreneurial spirit, breakthrough academic research and innovation ecosystem."

The size of the Global Home Security market stands at roughly USD 52 Billion in 2022 and is set to garner a market size of USD 106 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030 according to leading market research firms. The 3D LiDAR Home Security market is currently a fraction of that, at roughly USD 305 Million, with the market demanding a robust shift towards LiDAR solutions. 3D LiDAR Home Security Systems are set to grow much faster than the overall market, between 8% and 16% CAGR into 2030.*

About Brightlaser Limited

Brightlaser, founded in 2014, is a global competitive supplier in VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) technologies. The company provides VCSELs at different wavelengths and different optical power level, VCSEL-based modules and total solutions for metaverse, AIOT applications, such as XR, Consumables, Wired and wireless Optical Communications, Smart Home, ADAS &AV, Industrial Automation and 3D printing. To learn more visit www.brightlaser.com.hk.

About Newsight Imaging

Newsight Imaging develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis. Newsight's depth camera sensors for machine vision serve verticals such as Mobile & Metaverse, Robotics, Industry 4.0 and Automotive Safety. The Company recently launched its innovative solid-state LiDAR reference design, the eTOF™ LiDAR, based on the NSI1000 sensor. In addition, Newsight has developed its spectral chip backed by AI technology that has multiple uses in rapid pathogen detection and in continuous, condition-based monitoring of fluid flows, including water quality. Newsight's Virusight subsidiary's SpectraLIT™ offers a targeted and cost-effective solution for remote healthcare, real time diagnosis, and quality inspection solutions for water and food & beverage, including COVID detection under certain circumstances in less than 20 seconds with 96% accuracy. Newsight's Watersight subsidiary's AquaRing provides real-time, AI-based monitoring of flow systems or processes, including installations for water quality monitoring, The Company has US and EU patents and has received multiple grants by the Israeli Innovation Authority. For more information visit www.newsight.com.

On August 30, 2022, Newsight Imaging announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to become publicly listed through a merger transaction with Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. VSAC, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, at which point the combined company's common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "NSIM".

About Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. ("VSAC") is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") that has been established to focus on the acquisition of vision sensing technologies ("VST") including hardware solutions (chips / modules / systems), related application software, artificial intelligence and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications. For more information visit www.vision-sensing.com.

