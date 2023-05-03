Pet Tunes Pro - Advancing Pet Care For Veterinary Clinics, Kennels, Home

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEW! Pet Tunes Pro is a multi-sensory speaker that calms dogs and cats with Pet Acoustics ® science-based music, light, colors, and nature sounds. Proven through biometric studies, Pet Acoustics@ proprietary sound design relieves pet stress for wellness in veterinary, kennel and home environments.

Dogs identify hues of blue-violet and cats hues of yellow-green. Light and colors help reduce stress levels in dogs and cats. Easy Touch tap on the Pro speaker changes color for pet-specific choices.

Dogs hear twice as much as humans and cats three times more. Pet Acoustics® Pet Tunes Pro's 360° omni directional speaker helps to balance canine and feline behaviors in their listening environment. The speaker's volume capacity fills small to large spaces, ideal for veterinary and kennel environments.

PET TUNES PRO INCLUDES:

Pet Acoustics® preloaded with scientific calming music for dogs and cats

Pet Acoustics® Nature Calm Music and Sounds SD Card

Pet Acoustics® White Noise SD Card

Nature Sound Built-In Mode (8 Choices)

Multicolor Touch Light Choices

Home Pet Hearing Test for dogs or cats

Bluetooth® Compatible

*Listen to music and video samples

"For 20 years, Pet Acoustics' global brand has helped thousands of companion animals relieve stress behaviors by addressing their acute hearing with our scientific discovery of species-specific music environment products. Pet Tunes Pro is the next step in pet care using a multi-sensory approach with the enhancement of light, colors, music and nature sounds to balance behaviors. For dogs and cats in veterinary clinics and kennels this is a game changer for their sensory sensitivities to relieve stress," Janet Marlow, CEO and Sound Behaviorist, Pet Acoustics

Pet Tunes Pro sells for $124.99 and is available on PetAcoustics.com Veterinary wholesale inquiries write to sales@petacoustics.com .

Pet Acoustics Inc. is a global award- winning brand innovating clinically proven products that provide behavioral balance in dogs, cats, horses and birds. Pet Acoustics leads breakthrough research in a new field of understanding of how environmental sounds and animal acute hearing affect behavior in companion and agricultural animals.

