Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Adds Business Development Expertise with Appointment of Scott N. Cullison

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. XBIO ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers, today announced it has engaged Scott N. Cullison to serve as an executive consultant for business development and to support the advancement of the Company's DNase-based oncology platform.

Mr. Cullison brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has amassed a broad range of expertise across business development, alliance management, commercialization, product management, R&D program team leadership, and strategic planning. Over the course of his career, he has secured multiple transformative deals with major pharmaceutical companies that validated scientific platforms, provided non-dilutive capital, increased capabilities, and fueled meaningful growth and value creation through additional private financings and IPOs. He also brings with him commercial experience across large primary care and specialty orphan indications with both small molecules and personalized cell therapies.

"Scott's expertise and areas of focus over his more than 20-year career in the pharmaceutical industry is perfectly aligned with our strategic imperatives. As we look to optimize our technology platforms we believe he will play an integral role in identifying the right collaborations and partnerships to rapidly advance our DNase-based platform," commented Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic.

Mr. Cullison currently serves as the Owner/Consultant for Stride BDCOM Consulting, where he provides senior executive level business development and commercial planning strategy/execution services in the biotech/pharma industry. Most recently he exited his role as Vice President, Business Development and Commercial Planning at Peloton Therapeutics following the completion of $2.2 billion acquisition by Merck. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Commercial Planning and Program Management at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals where he led the commercial planning activities and pre-launch strategic initiatives for a late-stage gene modified T cell therapy product adjunctive to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) for orphan inherited blood disorders and malignant diseases. He also held a number of roles over 13 years at Targacept, Inc. including Vice President, Business Development, Senior Director, Business & Commercial Development (Therapeutic Area Leader - Mood Disorders), Director, Business & Commercial Development, Senior Manager, Licensing & Commercialization, and Business Development Analyst.

Mr. Cullison received his Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular & Cellular Biology from the University of Arizona and his Master of Business Administration degree from Wake Forest University, Babcock Graduate School of Management.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which have been implicated in cancer progression and resistance to cancer treatments. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART™, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

