KNOW Women Announces Top Women Across America to KNOW for 2023

Global Female Media Company Recognizes 100 Women with Prestige Award

PHOENIX, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Benken, CEO and Publisher of the KNOW Book, has announced this year's honorees and honorable mentions of the 100 Women to KNOW in America, an annual award recognizing the top 100 female leaders across North America. Honorees were recognized at the annual KNOW Women Summit , held last month at The FOUND:RE Hotel in Phoenix.

The 100 Women to KNOW Across America Award, presented by JPMorgan Chase , is a recognition that showcases the most influential, achieved, and honorable women in our society. Following a nomination and interview process, these women entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists have not only grown their dreams, but have created boundless opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. These women exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious on the next level and continue to pour into their communities as they do so.

This year's winners include Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, and Merrilee Kick, CEO and Founder of BuzzBallz. For the full list of 100 Women to KNOW for 2023, visit https://theknowwomen.com/know-women-announces-2023-class-of-100-women-to-know-in-america/.

The 2023 Annual KNOW Women Summit, presented by Industrious and 100 Women to KNOW in America Award Gala, presented by JPMorgan Chase, brought together dynamic women leaders and business owners from across North America for two full days of workshops, panels, networking opportunities, and awards presentations.

For more information on the KNOW Women, its publishing opportunities and its upcoming events, visit https://theknowwomen.com.

