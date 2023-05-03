Bright Mountain Media Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative and media services, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead their comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



Bright Mountain provides end-to-end marketing, media and advertising services via its digital platform, leveraging technology and data to power customers’ creative, media, and business strategies.

Matt Drinkwater, CEO of Bright Mountain, stated, “The acquisition of Big Village’s Insights & Agency groups is transformative, not just for Bright Mountain, but for the industry. Changing consumer behavior combined with privacy regulations is making the job of a marketer harder than ever. This acquisition combines data and consumer insights with technology to make our customers’ marketing investments smarter. We now offer the ability to identify and understand their unique audiences and enable the right media solutions to reach them.

“We believe that having MZ as a partner will assist in this goal by broadening our message to the investment community and achieving a fair valuation. We look forward to working with Brian and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive growth and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

MZ Group will work closely with BMTM’s management to build upon their investor relations and shareholder communication program designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community.

Brian Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America stated, “MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. We believe that Bright Mountain’s acquisition of Big Village’s Agency & Insights groups will be transformative for the company. The acquisition adds approximately $50 million of annualized revenue which puts Bright Mountain on an entirely different growth trajectory. We believe a valuation disconnect exists and we are excited to share this opportunity with the investment community.

“We will assist BMTM in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including coordinating investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets.”

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Bright Mountain

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big Village Insights, Big Village Agency, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more Information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

