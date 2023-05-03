The USA Yeast Extracts Market to Surpass US$ 2,868.6 Million by 2033 amid Rising Demand for Natural, Additive-free, Clean-label Food in the USA | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Based on the source, baker’s yeast is expected to lead the market with value of US$ 1,167.5 million and market share of 40.7% during the forecast period. Pet Owners in the USA to Boost Yeast Extract Manufacturing to Improve Palatability for Pets.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, Inc., the USA yeast extracts market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,291.3 million in 2023. It is anticipated to reach US$ 2,868.6 million by 2033 and record a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033.



Yeast products are easy to process and they are readily available in the market. This is a key factor helping the market gain heavy demand from sectors such as cosmetics \and food and pharmacy.

In the cosmetics industry, yeast beta-glucan and yeast extract have been used as an ingredient in skin creams that promote anti-ageing and sun protection. Usually, yeast extracts are used in economical ranges of cosmetics. They can be placed at an average price and can become more affordable for consumers.

Even in the food and pharmaceutical industry, the low price of raw materials is a very important factor in determining sales prospects. This is why highly-priced and more difficult-to-procure ingredients are replaced by yeast products.

Beta-glucan is available in sources such as yeast, mushrooms, oats, barley, and others. Beta-glucan extracted from yeast is highly popular because of its cost-effective production processes.

Yeast beta-glucan along with other ingredients is increasingly used to treat lifestyle diseases. The ability of yeast beta glucans to reduce bad cholesterol, increase immune function and improve liver and brain function is making it highly attractive.

As a result, there is a rise in the number of nutraceutical product launches that contain yeast extract as one of the main ingredients. The yeast, mannan oligosaccharides, is used in dietary supplements but yeast beta-glucan is a preferred ingredient among both.



Key Takeaways from the Report:

The USA yeast extracts market is valued at US$ 1,291.3 million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$ 2,868.6 million by 2033.

In the functional area segment, demand for human consumption holds a market share of 33.3%, followed by biotechnology (for cell nutrition) which holds 29.0% market in 2023.

By source, baker’s yeast is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% and is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 1,167.5 million by 2033.

By form, the powder is expected to grow from US$ 941.1 million in 2023 to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,149.8 million by 2033.

By use case, dietary supplements are growing at a lucrative CAGR of 10.6% and are expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 625.1 million by 2033.





“Yeast extract products are gaining popularity in the USA market mainly due to them being derived organically. As health consciousness increases among the general masses, additive-free, clean-label foods are gaining popularity. Manufacturers would find significant opportunity by innovating to create food items with yeast extracts, as it also scores high in improving palatability.” – says a Lead Analyst

Competitive Landscape: USA Yeast Extracts Market

The competitive landscape is fuelled by the presence of key national and international players. Leading Companies are implementing mergers & acquisitions and new product launches as key strategies to compete in the market.

Acquisitions and mergers have facilitated companies to improve product quality and expand product reach. Moreover, launching new products in the market has supported the companies to offer demanded quality products and meet the changing consumer trends across the industry.

In September 2022, Lesaffre, a global fermentation company acquired Recombia Bisciences which is a biotechnology company based in San Francisco.





In July 2022, Angel Yeast Co. announced its expanding production facility for biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) polyesters with Beijing PhaBuilder Biotechnology in Yichang, China.





Key Players:

Royal DSM N.V., Lesaffre Group, Kerry Group, Lallemand, Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Fuji Foods Corporation, ABF Ingredients (ABF Group), Sensient Technologies Corporation, Leiber GmbH, Costantino & C. spa.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the U.S. Yeast Extracts Market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the U.S. Yeast Extracts Market By Functional Area (Biotechnology (for cell nutrition), Human Consumption (for flavor), Cosmetics (for skin & hair health), Agriculture (biostimulants/ bio-fertilizers, etc.), and Palatability Improvement), By Source (Yeast Autolysate, Yeast β-glucan, Yeast Mannan Oligosaccharide (MOS), Baker’s Yeast, Nutritional Yeast, Torula Yeast, and Brewer’s Yeast) By Form (Powder and Liquid) By Use Case (Cosmetics, Beverages, Cosmetics, Dietary supplements, Agriculture (biostimulants/ bio-fertilizers, etc.), and Pet Food)

Yeast Extracts Market by Category

By Functional Area (Biotechnology (for cell nutrition), Metabolite Production, Recombinant Protein Production, Biotransformation, Growth Media (Preparation), Pharma Fermentation, Bioactive Formulation, Human Consumption (for flavor), Sodium Substitute/ MSG Substitution, Sugar Reduction, Probiotic Formulation, Cheese Powder Substitution, Cosmetics (for skin & hair health), biofermentation, Probiotic Formulation, Radical Neutralization, Oxidative Stress Reduction, Agriculture (biostimulants/ bio-fertilizers, etc.), Plant Growth Promoters, Bioactivity Promoters, Taste Improver Formulation, Foliar Fertilizer, Palatability Improvement)

By Source (Yeast Autolysate, Yeast β-glucan, Yeast Mannan Oligosaccharise (MOS), Baker’s Yeast, Nutritional Yeast, Inactive Dried Yeast, Fortified Yeast, Revivable Yeast, Torula Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast)

By Form (Powder, Liquid)

By Use Case (Food, Alternative Proteins, Savouries and Snacks, Soups and Sauces, Dairy Products, Bakeries and Confectioneries, Meat and Poultry Products, Others, Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Cosmetics, Dietary supplements, Agriculture (bio stimulants/ bio-fertilizers, etc.), Pet Food)

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Yeast Extracts Market Projected Size (2033F) US$ 2868.6 million Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 8.3% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value, MT for Volume Key Segments Covered Functional Area, Source, Form, and Use Case Key Companies Profiled Royal DSM N.V.

Lesaffre Group

Kerry Group

Lallemand, Inc.

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Fuji Foods Corporation

ABF Ingredients (ABF Group)

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Leiber GmbH

A. Costantino & C. spa. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

