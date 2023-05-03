Submit Release
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 10

Unveils New Investor Presentation on Website

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) announced Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 10-11, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 9:15 AM EDT on May 10, 2023 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ClYwHqMZRjmc29XWBDamXw. ReWalk will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023. Registration is available to interested investors for the presentation or one-on-ones at www.sidoti.com/events.

In anticipation of the Sidoti conference and other future conferences and investor events, ReWalk has created a new investor relations presentation which the Company has posted on the investor relations section of its website. Interested investors can find the new presentation at: https://ir.rewalk.com/webcasts-and-presentations.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.:

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the U.S., Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

ReWalk Investor Contact:
Michael Lawless
Chief Financial Officer
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com 		ReWalk Media Relations:
John Tomlin
E: media@rewalk.com


