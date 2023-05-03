Canary Medical Wins “Healthcare Analytics Innovation Award” in 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Award Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Medical , a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and complementary data and analytics ecosystem, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Healthcare Analytics Innovation Award” in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.



Canary recently announced the introduction of its first orthopedic analytic module, Canary™ Recovery Curves™. Recovery Curves utilize movement data measured by Canary Medical’s proprietary implantable Canturio™ tibial extension sensor technology integrated with Zimmer Biomet’s Persona IQ® - The Smart Knee®.

By pooling multiple parameters across the Persona IQ® patient population, Recovery Curves™ provide frequent, objective aggregate population data of each patient’s activity levels and knee kinematics and ranks each patient’s knee performance versus their peers based on age group, gender and time since surgery. Clinicians can access and use this daily functional information to determine whether to augment their in-office patient examinations and/or to update their care plans in the year following surgery.

Now with more than a half billion data points collected, Recovery Curves represent the world’s first and only monitoring tool available to reproducibly characterize an individual patient’s total knee replacement recovery versus objective aggregate population data obtained from identical implantable sensors.

“With the introduction of Recovery Curves, Canary Medical has advanced our goal to revolutionize the future of post-operative care through meaningful data and analysis. Clinicians can now utilize objective patient data to support and personalize care plans and patients can more actively engage in their recovery,” said Bill Hunter, M.D., Founding Member and CEO of Canary Medical. “We look forward to further enhancements to our orthopedic analytic platform and expanding the use of our implantable technologies and analytic modules to other joints and medical applications.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“While knee replacements help improve mobility and reduce pain, there are risks as with any medical procedure. Each person’s individual risk of developing complications after surgery is different and high-quality functional information obtained between office visits could help detect problems earlier and mitigate the severity of these complex cases,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “The data in Canary Medical Recovery Curves provides a wealth of real-world data never before available. Improvements in implanted sensors, power and transmission technologies enable more precise measurement and meaningful continuous monitoring to better understand and support patient post-operative care. We extend our sincere congratulations to Canary on being our pick for the 2023 ‘Healthcare Analytics Innovation Award.’”

About Canary Medical

Canary Medical is a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and complementary data and analytics ecosystem. In 2021, Canary Medical introduced canturio™te, the world’s first “smart knee” tibial extension, which is implanted in the body where it monitors patient activity and joint performance, and transmits data to the cloud, autonomously, requiring almost no patient compliance or physician involvement. The Company was conceived and created with the vision that healthcare transformation requires reliable and cost-effective healthcare data and that the effective monitoring and analysis of that data will produce better outcomes for patients at lower costs. Canary Medical is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, researchers and data scientists globally regarded for their expertise in medical device design, development and data informatics.

For more information contact us at admin@canarymedical.com or visit www.canarymedical.com . Follow Canary Medical on Twitter at @CanaryMedical .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Investor Contact

Monica Kendrick

Canary Medical

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

mkendrick@canarymedical.com

Media Contacts

Peter Yarem

LifeSci Communications

pyarem@lifescicomms.com

o: 908-868-3489

Canary™ Recovery Curves™ analytics and Canary™ Quantiles™ Remote Patient Monitoring software and services provide health care professionals (HCPs) with additional aggregate population data when managing a patient's total knee arthroplasty (TKA) post-surgical care. HCPs can filter or select options for additional views based on patient demographics (e.g. age), to analyze trends and outcomes. Canary™ Recovery Curves™ analytics and Canary™ Quantiles™ Remote Patient Monitoring software and services allow HCPs to view aggregate patient population data to analyze patient recovery progress and direction of outcome.

Canary™ Recovery Curves™ analytics and Canary™ Quantiles™ Remote Patient Monitoring software and services does not control the function or parameters of the Canturio™ Tibial Extension (CTE) with Canary Health Implanted Reporting Processor (CHIRP™) System and is not intended for active patient monitoring.

The Canturio™ Tibial Extension (CTE) with Canary Health Implanted Reporting Processor (CHIRP®) System is intended to provide objective kinematic data from the implanted medical device during a patient’s total knee arthroplasty (TKA) post-surgical care. The kinematic data are an adjunct to other physiological parameter measurement tools applied or utilized by the physician during the course of patient monitoring and treatment post-surgery.

The device is indicated for use in patients undergoing a cemented TKA procedure that are normally indicated for at least a 58mm sized tibial stem extension.

The objective kinematic data generated by the CTE with CHIRP® System are not intended to support clinical decision-making and have not been shown to provide any clinical benefit.

The CTE with CHIRP® System is compatible with Zimmer Biomet Persona® The Personalized Knee® System.

WARNING: The kinematic data obtained from this device have not been demonstrated to have clinical benefit. It is not intended to be utilized for clinical decision-making, and no data have been evaluated by FDA regarding clinical benefits.

Legal Disclaimers

The information contained in this presentation, including the accompanying oral commentary, is provided solely for the purpose of acquainting you, as its recipient, with Canary Medical and its subsidiaries (the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) and its executive personnel.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, nor will we make any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities in any state, province or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

All trademarks are the exclusive property of their respective owners.



