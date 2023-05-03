Fujifilm’s Synapse Pathology Wins 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, today announced that its Synapse Pathology, the company’s picture archiving and communication system (PACS) for pathology, has won the “Best New Technology Oncology Solution” award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Synapse Pathology – which is part of Fujifilm’s robust Synapse enterprise imaging portfolio – is a comprehensive pathology PACS solution that streamlines case management through proprietary advances in image digitization to accelerate pathology case turnaround time. The solution was designed to seamlessly support the art of precision cancer diagnostics for pathologists.

The software uses whole slide images from multiple scanning vendors to create a comprehensive solution for digital pathology across laboratories. Synapse Pathology allows laboratories to realize the benefits of workflow efficiencies, centralized imaging records, and enterprise access to images for all clinicians. The system uses an intuitive user interface to put the tools each pathologist needs at their fingertips. The solution also includes an online digital assistant to help pathologists navigate case information and presents tools for measurements, annotations, collaboration, and messaging. Synapse Pathology is the only FDA-cleared pathology solution for primary diagnosis with multiple scanners.

“We’re honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for our intelligent tool that is designed to enhance pathology diagnosis, case access and collaboration,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Pathology is one of the last areas in medical imaging to move digital, and as other large imaging service lines like radiology and cardiology are already allowing for rapid image visualization and collaboration across healthcare enterprises, it is now time for pathology to not only accelerate the transition to digital but to also embrace platforms that will enable artificial intelligence adoption within their workflows. As a leader and innovator in enterprise imaging, Fujifilm is well suited to drive the digital pathology transformation.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“The complexity of oncology cases is increasing dramatically, and pathologists are using 120-year-old glass slide methods hoping for interpretable images. New technology that provides insight and expertise is needed, especially for the cancer cases that are getting more complicated with time,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Synapse Pathology delivers breakthrough technologies that empower pathologists, allowing them the opportunity to help every patient receive a more rapid and accurate diagnosis. The impact this has on patients alone is a significant breakthrough in a crowded digital health ecosystem. Congratulations on being our pick for the 2023 ‘Best New Oncology Solution’ award.”

Recently, KLAS Research announced that two of Fujifilm’s Synapse enterprise imaging solutions have been named Best in KLAS in its 2023 Software and Services report. This marks the fourth year in a row that Fujifilm’s Synapse VNA, a core technology for enterprise imaging—and the second consecutive year that the company’s Synapse Radiology PACS (Latin America)—each captured the annual awards in their respective categories.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in its products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Its relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

