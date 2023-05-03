Submit Release
CORRECTION: WalkMe Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- This announcement serves as a correction to the news posted on 04/27/2023 from WalkMe regarding the time of the First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.

First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
 
Date:   Wednesday, May 17, 2023
     
Time:   5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
     
Webcast:   https://ir.walkme.com
     
Dial-in:   U.S. Toll Free: (786) 697 3501; International: 1 (809) 216213; Passcode: WalkMe
     

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact:

Christina Knittel

press@walkme.com


Investor Contact:

John Streppa

investors@walkme.com


