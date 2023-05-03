iPower Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- DUARTE, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, will host a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com