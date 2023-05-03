Arqit Sets First Half 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, announced it will report financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.



In conjunction with this announcement, Arqit will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on May 17, 2023 with the Company’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, David Williams, and CFO, Nick Pointon. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page of the Company’s website at ir.arqit.uk. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ir.arqit.uk.

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards. www.arqit.uk

