Keiretsu Forum Innovation Funders Showcase, An Opportunity For Angel Investors Not to Miss

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy investors trust Keiretsu Forum to identify promising companies in need of capital. For the 10th consecutive year, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East is sponsoring the Innovation Funders Showcase at the Angel Capital Association Annual Summit -a premier event showcasing thoroughly vetted companies that have undergone thorough VC-quality due diligence and are actively funding.



They include:

CorIT Medical, McLean VA – developed a single-use surgical device to improve breathing.

HCN, Ottawa, Ontario – transforming how you interact with a hotel or city.

Maxwell Biosciences, Zurich - targeting viral pandemics and other untreatable infectious diseases.

OtoNexus, Bellevue, WA – medical device to assess middle ear infections instantly and accurately.

Phoenix Pharmaceuticals, Burlingame, CA – biotech leader in peptide research and custom synthesis.

ReliOx, Jacksonville FL – invented a safe way to make and deliver chlorine dioxide, a bleach-like cleaning agent.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Greenville SC - enabling inherently safe lithium-ion batteries.



Keiretsu Forum believes in the power of partnerships, working closely with a diverse range of angel investors and groups to provide the best possible investment opportunities. By bringing together Founders and Funders in this national forum, we're able to create mutually beneficial relationships that benefit investors and entrepreneurs alike.

In the last twelve months, the Keiretsu Forum portfolio witnessed four successful liquidity events. Members completed over 30 rigorous due diligence reviews and 40+ high quality companies and investment packages were presented to membership. Keiretsu Forum is proud of our track record that includes over $1B invested in over 1,000 companies since 2000.

For additional information, visit Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East online. To be a guest at an upcoming meeting, register at https://k4mase.com/K4EVENTS

About Keiretsu Forum :

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 33 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!

Media Contact: Cindi Sutera, cindis@amscommunications.net or 610-613-2773