Umoja Biopharma to Present New Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, May 03, 2023 -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering off-the-shelf, integrated therapeutics that reprogram immune cells to treat patients with solid and hematologic malignancies, announced today that it will have one oral presentation and one poster presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, to be held May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles.



Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation Title: UB-VV200 is a novel surface-engineered lentiviral product candidate for in vivo engineering of universal TagCAR T cells for the treatment of solid tumors

Abstract Number: 53

Session: Immunotherapy, Oncolytic Viruses, and Cytokines

Presenting Author: Alyssa Sheih, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Umoja Biopharma

Presentation Date, Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 3:45 PM – 4:00 p.m. PT

Poster Presentation Title: Potent in vivo CAR T cell generation and durable antitumor activity in preclinical models using VivoVec, a surface-engineered lentiviral vector drug product

Abstract Number: 1441

Session: Friday Poster Session

Presenting Author: Christopher Nicolai, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Umoja Biopharma

Presentation Date, Time: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:00 p.m. PT

Presentation abstracts can be accessed on the ASGCT website: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/.

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is an early clinical-stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy. The Company is a transformative multi-platform immuno-oncology company founded with the goal of creating curative treatments for solid and hematological malignancies. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja’s novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec™ off-the-shelf in vivo delivery platform, iCIL off-the-shelf cell therapy platform, the RACR™/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag™ targeting platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

