Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,126 in the last 365 days.

Umoja Biopharma to Present New Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering off-the-shelf, integrated therapeutics that reprogram immune cells to treat patients with solid and hematologic malignancies, announced today that it will have one oral presentation and one poster presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, to be held May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation Title: UB-VV200 is a novel surface-engineered lentiviral product candidate for in vivo engineering of universal TagCAR T cells for the treatment of solid tumors
Abstract Number: 53
Session: Immunotherapy, Oncolytic Viruses, and Cytokines
Presenting Author: Alyssa Sheih, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Umoja Biopharma
Presentation Date, Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 3:45 PM – 4:00 p.m. PT

Poster Presentation Title: Potent in vivo CAR T cell generation and durable antitumor activity in preclinical models using VivoVec, a surface-engineered lentiviral vector drug product
Abstract Number: 1441
Session: Friday Poster Session
Presenting Author: Christopher Nicolai, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Umoja Biopharma
Presentation Date, Time: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:00 p.m. PT

Presentation abstracts can be accessed on the ASGCT website: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/.

About Umoja Biopharma
Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is an early clinical-stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy. The Company is a transformative multi-platform immuno-oncology company founded with the goal of creating curative treatments for solid and hematological malignancies. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja’s novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec™ off-the-shelf in vivo delivery platform, iCIL off-the-shelf cell therapy platform, the RACR™/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag™ targeting platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Umoja Media Contact:
Karissa Cross, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
kcross@lifescicomms.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Umoja Biopharma to Present New Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more