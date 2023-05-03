Cocaine Sale & Violation of Conditions // North West Vermont Drug Task Force

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23H2000220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Jacob Renning

STATION: North West Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Cocaine Sale < 2.5g & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ashley Lamos-Terry

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/02/2023 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF), in cooperation with the Swanton Police Department arrested Ashley Lamos-Terry (37) of Swanton, VT subsequent the continuation of a years' long investigation into her distribution of cocaine base and heroin in the Franklin County area. Lamos-Terry was taken into custody without incident.

Lamos-Terry was originally arrested 03/03/2022 for seven narcotics sales charges including sales of cocaine base and heroin. After her initial arrest Lamos-Terry was released on pretrial conditions. The Vermont Drug Taskforce continued investigating Lamos-Terry and arrested her again on 03/30/2023 for an additional sale of cocaine base as well as violating her conditions of release. The Vermont Drug Task Force, again, continued investigating Lamos-Terry leading to her current arrest for the distribution of cocaine base while released on pretrial conditions.

Lamos-Terry was released on citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on 05/03/2023 to answer to the additional charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023

COURT: Franklin

CITATION

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson

Vermont State Police

Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671