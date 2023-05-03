Low Calorie Dip Market to reach USD 371.57 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.65 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Low Calorie Dip Market is segmented into Types, End User, Distribution Channel and Region. For the estimation of the Low Calorie Dip Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a report on the “ Low-Calorie Dip Market ”. The total global market for the “Low-Calorie Dip” was valued at USD 252.90 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 371.57 Mn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 252.90 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 371.57 Mn CAGR 5.65 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Low-Calorie Dip Types, End User, Distribution Channel and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Low Calorie Dip Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report gives a detailed analysis of the Global Low Calorie Dip Market dynamics, and structure by providing an analysis of the various market segments. It guides the investor and provides a clear business view of competitive analysis of major industries by product , price, financial range, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Low Calorie Dip Market. Secondary research method was used to identify the major market participants, while primary research involved in-depth interviews with key manufacturing leaders and industry. SWOT analysis was used to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the Low Calorie Dip key players in the industry. PESTLE analysis was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Low Calorie Dip Market.

Low Calorie Dip Market Overview

Low-calorie dips are made from natural ingredients that are low in calories and offer a healthy alternative to traditional dips that are high in calories, fat, and sodium . The Low Calorie Dip Market has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for healthier snack options, especially among the younger generation. Low-calorie dips have gained popularity in recent years as people are becoming more health-conscious and aware of their dietary habits.

The rising awareness of health and fitness among consumers to boost the market

the Low Calorie Dip Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for healthy snack options and the rising popularity of plant-based diets. The growing trend of online channels presents an opportunity for the market players to expand their reach and provide to a wider consumer base. Growth expenditure and consumer preference for heathy and nourishable food of trend is the rising demand for organic and natural products, leading to the development of low-calorie dips made from natural ingredients.

North America is expected to dominate for the global Low Calorie Dip Market share over the forecast period

North America dominates the market share in 2022 due to the high demand for low-calorie snacks and the presence of major players in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing trend of health and wellness and the growing population. The trend of snacking and on-the-go consumption, which is influencing the demand for convenient and healthy snacking options like low calorie dips over the forecast period.

Low Calorie Dip Market Segmentation

Based on the End User, the Residential segment to dominate the Low Calorie Dip Market over the forecast period

In 2022, the Residential segment dominated the global market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by trend toward healthier food and an increase in the prevalence of low calorie dips in residential applications.

Based on the Distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment to dominate the Low Calorie Dip Market throughout the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment holds the largest market share due to the availability of a wide range of low-calorie dips and the convenience of purchasing them. Online channels are expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing trend of e-commerce and online grocery shopping.

By Type:

• Classic, Garlic

• Onion

• Cheese

• Others

By End User:

• Residential

• Food Services

By Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• E-Commerce

• Business to business

Low-Calorie Dip Market’s Key Players include:

• Bolthouse Farms

• Cedar's Mediterranean Foods Inc.

• Chobani LLC

• Cibo Naturals LLC

• ConAgra Brands Inc.

• Dean Foods Company

• Frito-Lay Inc.

• Garden Fresh Gourmet

• General Mills Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Kraft Foods Group Inc.

• Nestle USA Inc.

• Sabra Dipping Co. LLC

• The Clorox Company

• The J.M. Smucker Company

Key questions answered in the Low Calorie Dip Market are:

What is Low-Calorie Dip?

What was the Low Calorie Dip Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Low Calorie Dip Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Low-Calorie Dip Market?

What are the new trends in Low-Calorie Dip Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Low Calorie Dip Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Low Calorie Dip Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Low Calorie Dip Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Low-Calorie Dip Market?

Who are the key players in the Low-Calorie Dip Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types, End User, Distribution Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

