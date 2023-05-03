Single Use Mixer Market to reach USD 1025.11 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 8.23 percent over the forecast period

Single Use Mixer Market is segmented based on Product and Type. The bottom up approach was used to estimate the Single Use Mixer Market size. The increasing focus on regulatory compliance is expected to boost the Single Use Mixer Market growth.

Maximize Market Research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on the "Single Use Mixer Market". The Single Use Mixer market size was valued at USD 589.3 Mn in 2022. The total Single Use Mixer Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.23 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 1025.11 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 589.3 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 1025.11 Mn CAGR 8.23 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product and Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Single Use Mixer Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Single Use Mixer Market report includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Single Use Mixer Market, the challenges faced by the market participants and growth prospects in the Single Use Mixer industry across the world.

Regional analysis of the Single Use Mixer industry is conducted at a country, regional and global level. Segment-wise analysis of the Single Use Mixer Market is conducted by Product and Type. Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for the Single Use Mixer Market report. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Single Use Mixer Market players. Tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for analyzing the Single Use Mixer Market.

Single Use Mixer Market Overview

Single use mixers are used to reconstitute cell culture medium powder, which helps to reduce the risk of contamination, decrease cleaning and validation costs. Mixers are designed for use in biopharmaceutical manufacturing , in the production of vaccines and cell therapies with other biological products. Single use mixers are popular in the biopharmaceutical industry due to their ability to optimize processes and reduced costs.

Biopharmaceutical industry to boost the Single use mixers market growth

The mixers are designed to meet regulatory requirements for the production of biopharmaceuticals and is expected to boost the market growth. Growth and innovations in the pharma industry due to a massive pool of health-conscious consumer creates an opportunity for the growth of the Single use mixers market. There is a huge investment in the market by key players across the globe to set a positive impact on the growth of the market. The developing healthcare industry has enhanced due to improved healthcare infrastructure and development in emerging countries. Drug development and utilization of technique for the development of personalized medicines is expected to influence the Single use mixers market growth.

Leaching and extractable from single use mixers are expected to restrain the Single use mixers market growth. Potential safety risk for the patients due to the possibility of small molecules leaching may limit the market growth.

North America to dominate the Single use mixers market growth

North America dominated the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of single-use mixing from biopharmaceutical manufacturing industries and high expenditure on manufacturing infrastructure is the primary factor for market growth. A number of key players manufacturing single-use technology-based equipment and growing awareness regarding the use of single-use technology further drive the market growth in this region.

Single use mixers market Segmentation

Based on product, the mixing bag segment accounted for the single-use mixer market size in 2022 and is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by the increasing adoption of single-use mixing bags by biopharmaceutical industries & contract manufacturing organizations and the customization of mixing bags as per the requirement of end users. Single-use pharmaceutical mixers need to adapt to these requirements by becoming interchangeable and more scalable to handle wider ranges of volumes and more varied applications, without loss in efficiency.

By Product:

Mixing bag

Accessories

By Type:

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers

Life Science R and D companies and academic research

Contract research and manufacturing organization



Single Use Mixer Market Key Players include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Saint-Gobain S.A.

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

Avantor, Inc.

Pall Corporation

GE Healthcare

Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Celltainer Biotech B.V.

Novasep Holding S.A.S



