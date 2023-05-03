Pension Administration Software Market to reach USD 8.68 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 12.1 percent over the forecast period

Pension Administration Software Market is segmented by Component, Offering, Type, Enterprise size, and End User. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Pension Administration Software Market size. Demand for Automation by end-user is expected to boost the Pension Administration Software Market growth.

Maximize Market research, a global Information Technology & Telecommunication market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on " Pension Administration Software Market ". The Pension Administration Software market size was valued at USD 4.37 Bn in 2022. The total Pension Administration Software Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 8.68 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 4.37 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 8.68 Bn CAGR 12.1 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 262 No. of Tables 124 No. of Charts and Figures 130 Segment Covered By Component, Offering, Type, Enterprise size, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Pension Administration Software Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Pension Administration Software Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of Pension Administration Software Industry penetration, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand analysis of the market are undertaken at the local, regional and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Pension Administration Software Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Pension Administration Software Market report.

Pension Administration Software Market is segmented based on Component, Offering, Type, Enterprise size, and End User to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Pension Administration Software market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the Pension Administration Software market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Pension Administration Software market.

Pension Administration Software Market Overview

The software is a robust system, used to handle multi-organization unit pensioners with pension rules and schemes. Pension Administration Software handles pension insurance policies day-to-day. The functions of pension administrator software are to handle, maintain, and invest the pension funds according to terms and conditions.

Increasing demand for automation to boost the Pension Administration Software Market

Growing numbers of pension plans, need for automation , and efficient management of pension plan is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The software provides automated solutions that streamline the process and ensure accuracy, efficiency, and compliance. It helps companies to stay compliant with all regulations, with reduced risk of penalties and other legal issues. Demography changes as the population ages is expected to fuel the demand for Pension Administration Software.

Concern about Data security and privacy is expected to restrain the Pension Administration Software Market growth. Cost of implementing and maintaining pension administration software is expected to limit market growth.

Challenges in Pension Administration Software Market

Growing Structural Complexity

Changing Roles for Administrative Staff

New Customer Engagement Demands

Ineffective Legacy Technology

North America region to boost the Pension Administration Software Market over the forecast period

North America region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Mature and well-established market, with high adoption rate of companies and organizations is expected to boost the regional Pension Administration Software Market growth. United States, Canada, and Mexico are major contributors for the growth of market. Increasing adoption of cloud -based Pension Administration Software solutions with flexibility and scalability is significantly contributing for the market growth over the forecast period. Rising number of retirees and the need for efficient management of pension plan benefits is expected to influence the regional market growth.

Increasing adoption of digital technologies, rising number of retirees, and need for efficient and effective management in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the regional Pension Administration Software Market growth.

Pension Administration Software Market Segmentation

Based on Component, the Solution segment dominated the Pension Administration Software Market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The segment helps to improve the productivity and cut costs by automation of numerous manual processes. Software helps government bodies to provide more transparency and accountability and is expected to boost the solution segment growth in the market.

Based on Offering, on-premises segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and dominated the market and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Segment provides enterprises control over software installation and is expected to boost the market growth.

By Component:

Software

Solution

By Offering:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Type:

Public Pension

Private Pension

By Enterprise size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government



By End User:

Employers

Pension Plan Administrators

Government Agencies

Credit Unions

Financial Institutes



Pension Administration Software market Key Players include

Appian

SoftwareReviews

Oracle

Capita

Civica

Equiniti

Version Systems

L&P Systems

Vitech Systems

Congruent Solutions

Sagitec Solutions

Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc.

TatvaSoft Software Development Company

Zellis

Heywood Limited

Milliman

Exaxe

SAP

Businessolver

Alight Solutions

Systech

Dunstan Thomas

Sapiens

UniQue Solutions International Limited

Ortec Finance

Pension Technology Group

Pension Management Institute

Exelerating platform

TELUS Health (formerly LifeWorks)

Barnett Waddingham

