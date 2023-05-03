Europe Dunaliella Salina Market to Reach $27.1 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Europe Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food and Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical and Health Supplement companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Cosmetic Companies) - Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Europe Dunaliella salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food and Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical and Health Supplement companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Cosmetic Companies) — Forecast to 2030,’ the Europe Dunaliella salina market is projected to reach $27.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Europe Dunaliella salina market are the increasing demand for naturally-sourced beta carotene products, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increased use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Additionally, the increasing demand for clean-label products is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for Dunaliella salina manufacturers in the coming years.

The Europe Dunaliella salina market is segmented by end user (extraction companies, food and beverage companies, feed companies, nutraceutical and health supplement companies, pharmaceutical companies, and cosmetic companies) and geography (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe).

Based on end user, the extraction companies segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing use of Dunaliella salina by extraction companies due to the rising demand for natural algae-derived hydrocolloids like carotenoids, including beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, and cryptoxanthin from food & beverage, cosmetics, animal feed, dietary supplements, and other industries.

Based on geography, the Europe Dunaliella salina market is segmented into eight major regions/countries: Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe. In 2023, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe Dunaliela salina market. The large share of this market is attributed to the growing food & beverage industry, rising health and wellness trends, growing demand for natural colorants from various end-use industries, and rising government focus on the algae industry in the country.

However, the U.K. is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing nutraceutical market and a well-established food and beverage industry. Moreover, microalgae are traditional crops harvested, extracted, and used for food and feed in coastal communities, boosting the demand for Dunaliella salina in the U.K.

The key players operating in the Europe Dunaliella salina market are Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China), ALGALIMENTO SL (Spain), Hangzhou OuQi Food co., Ltd. (China), BlueBioTech Group (Germany), Xi’an Fengzu Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (FZBIOTECH) (China), Monzón Biotech S.L. (Spain), and A4f Algae for Future (Portugal).

Scope of the Report:

Europe Dunaliella Salina Market Assessment - by End User

Extraction Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

Feed Companies

Nutraceutical and Health Supplement Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetic Companies

Europe Dunaliella Salina Market Assessment - by Country/Region

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Denmark

Sweden

Rest of Europe

