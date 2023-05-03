SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES $3 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/EIN News/ -- “THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.”

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") consisting of up to 30,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000.

Each Unit will be composed of one Sonoro common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Sonoro common share for a period of two years from the closing of the private placement at an exercise price of C$0.15 per share.

The Company intends to pay finder’s fees, as permitted under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, in respect of Units placed with the assistance of registered securities dealers.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada from the closing date. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the ongoing development of a proposed heap leach mining operation at the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro, commented, “In addition to funding the advancement of Cerro Caliche toward production, approximately 30% of the financing will be used for targeted infill drilling at the El Colorado and Guadalupe vein zones. As previously announced, our drilling campaign completed in May 2022 demonstrated multiple high-grade ore shoots within these vein zones returning intercepts as high as 46.5 grams of gold per tonne over 1.53 meters within a larger intercept of 27.43 meters averaging 5.36 grams of gold per tonne. Increasing the average grade at the El Colorado and Guadalupe vein zones may enhance the overall economics of the project.”

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

