GURU Organic Energy Becomes the Official Energy Drink Partner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

Basketball is the #1 sport that GURU target audience watch, play or follow, the #1 participatory team sport in Canada, and the 2nd fastest growing sport in the world with over 2.4 billion fans

CEBL viewership growing at a rapid pace, totalling 4.2 million viewers and media reach of 95 million+ in 2022, while recently securing a multi-year partnership with TSN as its official broadcaster

Sponsorship to run for the entire 2023 CEBL season from May to August, including the CEBL Championship Weekend, where GURU will be the exclusive energy drink partner



/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce it will become the Official Energy Drink Partner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and the CEBL Championship Weekend for the 2023 season. GURU’s sponsorship includes a comprehensive media plan that comprises of in-arena branding, media and broadcast brand advertising and fun-filled activation opportunities at CEBL arenas in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Niagara, Brampton, Ottawa and Montreal. GURU will also become the official presenting partner of the CEBL’s Target Score ending. The CEBL is the only FIBA league globally utilizing this rule, ensuring every game ends with the excitement of a made basket.

“We are thrilled to have entered into this exclusive partnership with the CEBL, which represents a great opportunity to showcase the GURU brand across Canada, through the game that is most played or watched by our core target consumers,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “Our experience last year as a sponsor of the 2022 CEBL Championship Weekend was so overwhelmingly positive that we couldn't pass up the chance to partner with the CEBL for the entire season. In addition to the obvious strategic reasons for this sponsorship, the CEBL shares our values of community involvement, diversity, well-being and respect for the environment, making this partnership a perfect fit all round.”

"As proudly Canadian brands that share similar values in health, lifestyle, community, and inclusion, we are thrilled to be bringing GURU to all our markets across Canada this CEBL season,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. “What started as a very successful 2022 Championship Weekend partnership has now become a year long celebration of all the great things that basketball brings to our shared communities across the country.”

“We are eager to start an exciting new season with the CEBL on May 24 in Ottawa and bring Good Energy to a growing number of Canadians who care about getting their energy from better-for-you products filled with natural, energy boosting and functional ingredients,” added Mr. Goyette.

About the CEBL

A league created by Canadians for Canadians with a mission to develop Canadian players, coaches, sports executives, and referees, the CEBL boasts the highest percentage of Canadian players of any pro league in the country with 71 per cent of its 2022 rosters being Canadian. Players bring experience from the NBA, NBA G League, top international pro leagues, the Canadian National team program, and top NCAA programs as well as U SPORTS. Nine players have moved from the CEBL into the NBA following a CEBL season, and 28 CEBL players attended NBA G League training camps last October. The 2023 CEBL season tips off May 24 with the Brampton Honey Badgers visiting the Ottawa BlackJacks in a game that will be nationally televised on TSN. More information about the CEBL is available at CEBL.ca and @cebleague on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine and free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten-free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09c2c165-683a-481e-a218-82f5c211d519