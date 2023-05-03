Power Leaves Corp. Provides Operational Update; Construction Completed on Its Coca Extraction, Processing, and R&D Facilities

/EIN News/ -- Through Its FDA-registered Facility, Power Leaves can now Begin Exports of Its Cocaine-free Coca Extract to Global Markets

TORONTO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Power Leaves Corp. (“PLC”), a manufacturer of decocainized coca leaf extract, announces the completion of the construction of its three primary facilities located in Colombia, including its FDA-registered manufacturing facility (License#: 16886064708). The facilities are used for manufacturing decocainized coca extract, processing and packaging finished product, and R&D to explore coca genetics.

Since the 1800’s, the taste and health benefits of the coca leaf have been well known. It has served as the namesake and foundational ingredient in one of the world’s most beloved beverages - Coca-Cola - but regulatory restrictions have limited supply for the global market, preventing widespread adoption in food and beverage products.

Through a unique, 15-year exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community in Colombia, PLC is now able to legally produce, process and export cocaine-free coca extract. The product is expected to have an incredible taste profile, along with numerous health benefits, where it can serve as an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and vitamins.

“At Power Leaves, we are ending the monopoly on the supply of coca-extract, and the completion of our extraction and processing facilities was the critical next step in our strategy,” commented Pat McCutcheon, Co-Founder & CEO, Power Leaves Corp. “We are now in a position to begin commercial sales and bring the incredible taste and health benefits of our proprietary coca extracts to global markets.”

PLC’s established and licensed infrastructure will serve as the foundation to operate and grow its business:

Cohetando Facility: 1,600 sq ft manufacturing campus for extraction and decocainization of coca extract for food & beverage and fertilizer products, located on Indigenous land. Calderas Facility: 2,700 sq ft facility for the research and development of the lowest and “nondetectable” alkaloid-containing coca genetics, located on Indigenous land. Nevia Facility: 3,200 sq ft FDA-registered facility to receive decocainized extracts for purification, formulation, and packaging of extracts and novel fertilizer formulations for international and domestic distribution, located just outside of Indigenous land.

With FDA and INVIMA (Colombian FDA) registrations for its Nevia facility, PLC can export its extracts to global markets for input into food and beverage products.

PLC completed initial small-commercial runs and confirmed its extracts maintain an exceptional flavor profile throughout its patent-pending extraction process. PLC is now scaling to large-commercial runs out of its existing facilities for product exports to global markets.

PLC is currently engaged in conversations with testing labs and major contract manufacturers to proceed with testing and sample orders. The company remains on track to deliver its first decocainized extracts to global markets in Q2 of 2023.

“We are on the verge of ushering in the new age of coca. Our coca extract product can be incredibly disruptive in the food and beverage industries with its incredible taste profile paired with positive health benefits,” continued Pat McCutcheon. “The early reception for our extract has been extremely positive so far, and we are optimistic that it will be well received by the broader market as we continue to scale production.”

About Power Leaves Corp.

Founded in 2019, Power Leaves Corp. is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, Power Leaves Corp. has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, Power Leaves is developing and manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

