Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,135 in the last 365 days.

Integra LifeSciences To Host Investor Day On May 4, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will host an Investor Day meeting from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m., U.S. eastern time on May 4, 2023 in New York, NY.

The event will be hosted by Jan DeWitte, president and chief executive officer, along with members of Integra’s executive leadership team.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.integralife.com.

Participants can also preregister for the presentation here. Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation with details to join the live event. A replay of the event will be archived on the company’s website.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation


Primary Logo

You just read:

Integra LifeSciences To Host Investor Day On May 4, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more