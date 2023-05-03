Magenta Therapeutics and Dianthus Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing Dianthus’ portfolio of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics



Combined company is expected to have approximately $180 million of cash or cash equivalents at close, including approximately $70 million from a concurrent private financing by Dianthus’ new and existing investors, which is expected to provide funding into mid-2026

Cash expected to fund lead program DNTH103 through multiple clinical data catalysts including Phase 1 in healthy volunteers, and Phase 2 trials in generalized Myasthenia Gravis and other indications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGTA) (“Magenta”) and Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Dianthus”), a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus on advancing Dianthus’ pipeline of next-generation complement inhibitors, including DNTH103 currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Upon completion of the merger, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DNTH”.

In support of the merger, Dianthus has secured commitments for a $70 million private investment in its common stock and pre-funded warrants from a syndicate of healthcare investors led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Catalio Capital Management, 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners, Wedbush Healthcare Partners and founding investors Fairmount, Tellus BioVentures and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, that is expected to close immediately prior to completion of the merger. With the cash expected from both companies at closing and the proceeds of the concurrent private financing, the combined company is expected to have approximately $180 million of cash or cash equivalents immediately post-closing. The cash resources are intended to be used to advance Dianthus’ pipeline through multiple clinical data catalysts and is expected to fund operations into mid-2026. The merger and related financing are expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

“I’m delighted to announce this planned merger with Magenta, which comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of our company as we advance our pipeline of next-generation complement therapeutics for people living with severe autoimmune diseases,” said Marino Garcia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dianthus Therapeutics. “Gaining access to the public capital markets can enhance our financial strength and fuel our growth strategy, enabling us to unlock the full potential of our pipeline, including our plans to address multiple autoimmune disorders with our clinical-stage active C1s inhibitor, DNTH103.”

“After a thorough exploration of our strategic alternatives, management and our Board of Directors believe the transaction with Dianthus Therapeutics will culminate in a successful outcome for our stockholders,” said Steve Mahoney, President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Magenta. “Dianthus has made rapid progress in developing and advancing DNTH103 into the clinic where it has the potential to be a transformative classical pathway inhibitor for severe autoimmune diseases. We are extremely grateful to our current and former employees who contributed to Magenta’s efforts to develop its programs and we now look forward to the combined company’s advancement on opportunities for value creation for patients.”

Magenta previously announced a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives in February 2023 and has since completed winding down a majority of its activities and costs associated with its research and development initiatives, including the termination of its lease and the sale of key assets.

About DNTH103

DNTH103 is an investigational long-acting classical complement pathway inhibitor designed as a less frequent and convenient subcutaneous injection with the potential to treat people living with severe autoimmune diseases. DNTH103, a fully human monoclonal antibody, is designed to selectively target only the active form of the C1s complement protein, inhibiting only the classical complement pathway, with the aim of treating patients with a lower dosing volume as a convenient subcutaneous injection suitable for a self-administered pre-filled pen. Inhibiting the active form of the complement target seeks to address a critical treatment gap in current complement therapies that do not bind selectively to the active protein, wasting a significant amount of the drug on inert proteins. DNTH103 selective inhibition of the classical pathway is engineered to preserve important immune activity of the lectin and alternative complement pathways needed to protect the body against infections from encapsulated bacteria. DNTH103 is also enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology to further reduce dosing frequency.

DNTH103 has a steady cadence of clinical milestones including top-line Phase 1 data aiming to confirm potent classical pathway inhibition and favorable, extended pharmacokinetics expected by the end of 2023, initiation of a Phase 2 trial in generalized Myasthenia Gravis expected in the first quarter of 2024 followed by two additional planned Phase 2 trial initiations in other neuro indications, and planned initiation of an open label proof of efficacy trial in Cold Agglutinin Disease with patient data anticipated in the second half of 2024.

About the Proposed Transaction, Management and Organization

Pre-merger Dianthus stockholders (including Dianthus stockholders issued shares of Dianthus common stock and pre-funded warrants in the concurrent private financing) are expected to own approximately 78.7% of the combined company and pre-merger Magenta stockholders are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the combined company. The percentage of the combined company that Magenta’s stockholders will own as of the close of the transaction is subject to adjustment based on the amount of Magenta’s net cash at the closing date. Immediately prior to the closing of the proposed merger, Magenta stockholders will be issued contingent value rights representing the right to receive certain payments from proceeds received by the combined company, if any, related to pre-transaction legacy assets.

Following the merger, the combined company will be led by Marino Garcia, the current CEO and President of Dianthus Therapeutics, and the current members of the Dianthus management team. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will be renamed “Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc.” and the corporate headquarters will be co-located in New York, NY and Waltham, MA. The merger agreement provides that the Board of Directors of the combined company will be composed of eight board members, including all six current Dianthus board members and two from Magenta. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including, the approvals by the stockholders of each company and other customary closing conditions.

Wedbush PacGrow is serving as lead financial advisor, Houlihan Lokey Financial Advisors is serving as co-financial adviser and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to Magenta Therapeutics. Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Raymond James are serving as the placement agents to Dianthus Therapeutics, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Dianthus Therapeutics.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on improving stem cell transplantation.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune diseases. Dianthus raised a $100 million Series A in April 2022 co-led by 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from additional investors including Wedbush Healthcare Partners and founding investors Fairmount, Tellus BioVentures, and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners. To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

