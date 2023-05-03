The Vita Coco Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Net Sales Increased 14% to $110 million Driven by Vita Coco Coconut Water Growth of 17% on Strong Mid-teens Volume Growth



First Quarter Gross Margin of 31% Improving from 20% in the Prior Year First Quarter

First Quarter Net Income of $7 million; First Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 of $9 million

Increasing Full Year 2023 Guidance

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the "Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights Compared to Prior-Year Period

Net sales grew 14% to $110 million driven by continued strong 17% growth of Vita Coco Coconut Water





Vita Coco Coconut Water case equivalent ("CE") volumes increased 15%





Gross profit increased $15 million to $34 million, or 30.7% of net sales, representing 77% growth from $19 million, or 19.8% of net sales





Net income attributable to shareholders was $7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of $2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA 1 was income of $9 million compared to a loss of $3 million





was income of $9 million compared to a loss of $3 million Operating Cash Flow of $9 million with a cash balance at March 31, 2023 of $29 million



Michael Kirban, the Company’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, stated, “I'm very excited that we have seen accelerating top line growth, improved service levels and a significant expansion in our gross margin as our logistics costs improve. I'm especially happy with our strong Vita Coco Coconut Water first quarter net sales growth of 17%, building on very strong brand performance in 2022. Our long-term ambition remains to create and maintain category leading brands in the broader better-for-you, functional beverage segment and to deliver long-term mid-teen percentage net sales growth. We see 2023 as a year where we expect to invest behind our opportunities to deliver this long-term vision. I am equally excited with the progress in our sustainability agenda as outlined in our recently released 2022 Impact Report, and by our recently announced Seedlings for Sustainability program to facilitate the planting of up to 10 million seedlings. Through this and other programs, I believe that we are making significant progress in our commitments to better the planet and the communities in which we operate in.”



Martin Roper, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am proud of our team's performance in the first quarter. Gross margins for the quarter were slightly better than expected due to cost efficiencies in domestic transportation, and this makes us even more comfortable with our full year gross margin guidance based on the current cost environment and pricing actions already executed. As gross margins return closer to historical levels, we are able to invest more heavily in both our brands and organization for the balance of the year to remain well-positioned for long-term sustainable growth and profitability. Based on the health of our Vita Coco brand and progress to date on our key 2023 commercial initiatives, we are raising our full year net sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. We are confident in our long-term strategy built on the pillars of a strong Vita Coco brand, great sales execution, creative Vita Coco marketing and innovation, and new brands driving organic growth, with longer term, the possibility of complementary synergistic acquisitions to round out our better-for-you beverage portfolio.”

First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Net sales increased $13 million, or 14%, to $110 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $96 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase in net sales was driven by increased CE volumes coupled with benefits from pricing actions.

Gross profit was $34 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $19 million for the same prior year period. Gross margin increased approximately 11 percentage points to 30.7% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 19.8% in the same period in the prior year. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by improved transportation costs compared to the same period in the prior year and the benefit of 2022 pricing actions.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were $27 million, compared to $25 million in the same prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs and an increase related to the change in the methodology to estimate current expected credit losses for the adoption of the accounting guidance in ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the same prior year period. Net income in the first quarter of 2023 primarily benefited from the increase in gross profit, offset by higher SG&A expenses and a $7 million decrease in the unrealized gain related to derivative instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2023 was income of $9 million, compared to a loss of $3 million in the same prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA1 was primarily driven by the increase in gross profit, offset by the decrease in SG&A.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $29 million and no debt under a revolving credit facility, compared to $20 million and zero debt, respectively as of December 31, 2022. The increase in net cash was primarily driven by the increase in net income. Inventories as of March 31, 2023 totaled $64 million compared to $84 million as of December 31, 2022. On March 31, 2023, there were 56,204,833 shares of common stock outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2023 Full Year Outlook

The Company is increasing its full year guidance:

Expect net sales growth of approximately 9-12% compared to fiscal year 2022 (previously 9-11%), with Vita Coco Coconut Water expected to grow mid-teens and Private Label net sales to be slightly positive.

Full year gross margin expected to be between 32% and 34%, showing significant improvement over 2022, and sequential improvement expected in the next two quarters, due primarily to improvement in transportation costs, with contributions from price and mix.

Higher full year SG&A expenses to support long term growth initiatives, build commercial capabilities, cover increased employee costs, and improve efficiencies with GAAP reported SG&A expenses growing a higher rate than net sales.

Forecasting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $54 million to $59 million (previously $52 million to $58 million).2.

Footnotes:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before income, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as adjusted for certain items as set forth in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information and is a measure calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information herein for further discussion and reconciliation of this measure to GAAP measures.

(2) GAAP Net Income 2023 outlook is not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement in foreign currency rates, as well as future charges or reversals outside of the normal course of business.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The company is a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation™.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,080 $ 19,629 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,880 at March 31, 2023, and $2,898 at December 31, 2022 63,189 43,350 Inventory 64,181 84,115 Supplier advances, current 1,393 1,534 Derivative assets 4,769 3,606 Asset held for sale 503 503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,870 22,181 Total current assets 184,985 174,918 Property and equipment, net 2,358 2,076 Goodwill 7,791 7,791 Supplier advances 4,056 4,360 Deferred tax assets, net 4,259 4,256 Right-of-use asset 2,407 2,679 Other assets 1,720 1,677 Total assets $ 207,576 $ 197,757 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,546 $ 15,910 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,077 38,342 Notes payable, current 21 23 Derivative liabilities 21 71 Total current liabilities 55,665 54,346 Credit facility — — Notes payable, non-current 22 25 Other long-term liabilities 2,223 2,293 Total liabilities 57,910 56,664 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 62,411,033 and 62,225,250

shares issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 56,204,833 and

56,019,050 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 624 622 Additional paid-in capital 147,973 145,210 Retained earnings 60,818 55,183 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (821 ) (994 ) Treasury stock, 6,206,200 shares at cost as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 (58,928 ) (58,928 ) Total stockholders’ equity 149,666 141,093 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 207,576 $ 197,757







THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 109,759 $ 96,448 Cost of goods sold 76,098 77,385 Gross profit 33,661 19,063 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 26,957 24,801 Income (Loss) from operations 6,704 (5,738 ) Other income (expense) Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative instruments 1,213 8,706 Foreign currency gain/(loss) 611 (101 ) Interest income 13 7 Interest expense (15 ) (27 ) Total other income/(expense) 1,822 8,585 Income before income taxes 8,526 2,847 Income tax expense (1,821 ) (620 ) Net income $ 6,705 $ 2,227 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding Basic 56,046,904 55,561,896 Diluted 57,351,405 55,700,388







THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,705 $ 2,227 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 165 470 Bad debt expense 832 65 Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (1,213 ) (8,706 ) Stock-based compensation 2,162 2,386 Noncash lease expense 279 258 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (21,337 ) (10,186 ) Inventory 20,089 10,608 Prepaid expenses, net supplier advances, and other assets 683 (5,299 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 1,072 (14,371 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,436 (22,548 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (454 ) (244 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5 — Net cash used in investing activities (449 ) (244 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options/warrants 603 152 Borrowings on credit facility — 12,000 Cash received (paid) on notes payable (6 ) (8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 597 12,144 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 187 (56 ) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,771 (10,704 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 19,629 28,690 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period (1) $ 29,400 $ 17,986

(1) Includes $320 and $0 of restricted cash as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, that were included in other current assets.







RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net income 6,705 2,227 Depreciation and amortization 165 470 Interest income (13 ) (7 ) Interest expense 15 27 Income tax expense 1,821 620 EBITDA 8,693 3,337 Stock-based compensation (a) 2,162 2,386 Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (b) (1,213 ) (8,706 ) Foreign currency (gain)/loss (b) (611 ) 101 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,031 $ (2,882 )





(a) Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on volume and vesting timing of awards and forfeitures. We adjusted for these charges to facilitate comparison from period to period. (b) Unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments and foreign currency gains or losses are not considered in our evaluation of our ongoing performance.









SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

NET SALES Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Americas segment Vita Coco Coconut Water $ 69,138 $ 58,855 Private Label 25,050 23,080 Other 2,584 2,676 Subtotal 96,772 84,611 International segment Vita Coco Coconut Water 9,558 8,349 Private Label 2,666 2,765 Other 763 723 Subtotal $ 12,987 $ 11,837 Total net sales $ 109,759 $ 96,448









COST OF GOODS SOLD & GROSS PROFIT Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cost of goods sold Americas segment 67,622 68,315 International segment 8,476 9,070 Total cost of goods sold $ 76,098 $ 77,385 Gross profit Americas segment 29,150 16,296 International segment 4,511 2,767 Total gross profit $ 33,661 $ 19,063 Gross margin Americas segment 30.1 % 19.3 % International segment 34.7 % 23.4 % Consolidated 30.7 % 19.8 %







SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

VOLUME (CE) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Americas segment Vita Coco Coconut Water 7,221 6,295 Private Label 2,660 2,730 Other 239 366 Subtotal 10,120 9,391 International segment* Vita Coco Coconut Water 1,400 1,206 Private Label 394 413 Other 20 13 Subtotal 1,814 1,632 Total volume (CE) 11,934 11,023

Note: A CE is a standard volume measure used by management which is defined as a case of 12 bottles of 330ml liquid beverages or the same liter volume of oil.

*International Other excludes minor volume that is treated as zero CE