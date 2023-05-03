Fit Soda™ Now Carried in Hy-Vee Grocery Stores in the Mid-West Region of the United States

/EIN News/ -- DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITS) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that all four flavours of Fit Soda™ are being carried in Hy-Vee grocery stores, a multistate grocery chain based in Des Moines, IA.



Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation that operates in more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually1. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 80,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, please visit: www.hy-vee.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hy-Vee grocery stores to bring Fit Soda™ to even more customers," said Chris Miller, CEO of the Company. "We believe that our zero-calorie hydration beverages are a perfect fit for Hy-Vee customers, who are health-conscious and seeking better-for-you beverage options." To view Fit Soda™ Products on Hy-Vee’s website you can visit the following link: Fit Soda/Hy-Vee.

Fit Soda™ has been rapidly expanding and has been placed in other well-known regional grocery chains such as Food Lion, Roche Bros. and Sprouts Farmers Market. With the Company’s commitment to producing healthy, delicious, and innovative beverages, Fit Soda™ is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

The better-for-you carbonated beverage space has seen significant growth in recent years and it is expected to continue expanding in the future. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking out beverage options that are low in sugar and calories, while still providing a satisfying and refreshing experience. As a result, companies are increasingly offering healthier carbonated beverage options that are made with natural ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are fortified with vitamins and minerals. This trend is not limited to traditional soda brands, with new companies and startups entering the market to meet the demand for healthier beverages. As the awareness of the benefits of healthy carbonated beverages continues to grow, it is expected that the market will expand even further, creating new opportunities for companies and driving innovation in the industry2.

According to a report by Grand View Research3, the global healthy soda market size was valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Olipop, a prebiotic soda maker, has recently achieved a major milestone, hitting $200 million in annual sales just five years after arriving on grocery store shelves4. The company's founder and CEO, Ben Goodwin, attributes Olipop's success to its unique value proposition as a healthier alternative to traditional soda with the same familiar taste. Olipop's sales are set to more than double this year, and larger beverage giants like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have already shown interest in the brand. Goodwin is focused on growing the business and isn't interested in cashing out just yet. Olipop's success is a testament to the growing trend of consumers seeking healthier beverage options, and the company's commitment to quality ingredients and taste has clearly resonated with consumers.

"Fit Soda's significant growth in the healthy soda space can be attributed to our strategic positioning in the market trend towards functional, healthy beverages. Our commitment to quality ingredients and providing a functional beverage that supports recovery and hydration has placed us in the right place at the right time to take advantage of the growing demand for healthier options. As we continue to meet the evolving needs of our consumers and offer a unique value proposition in the competitive healthy beverage market, we anticipate that our growth will accelerate even further" stated, Chris Miller, CEO of Koios.

Fit Soda™ is expanding its retail footprint by adding new retailers every month, in line with the Company's sales strategy. The Company's focus on providing a healthier alternative to traditional soda has resonated with consumers, and its commitment to quality ingredients and functional benefits has helped it stand out in the crowded beverage market. To continue its growth trajectory, Fit Soda™ has been working diligently to secure new retail partnerships and expand its presence in existing retailers. This sales strategy is a key part of Fit Soda's growth plan, as it enables the Company to reach new consumers and provide them with a high-quality, functional, better-for-you beverage option. As the Company continues to add new retailers to its network, it is well-positioned to capture an even larger share of the healthy beverage market.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

