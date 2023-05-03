Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,132 in the last 365 days.

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s annual global survey of mining companies coming Thursday, May 4

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 4, the Fraser Institute will release its annual Survey of Mining Companies.

This year’s survey ranks 62 jurisdictions worldwide—including U.S. states and Canadian provinces—on their attractiveness to investors based on responses from mining executives from around the world.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, May 4 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The complete survey will also be available as a free PDF download at www.fraserinstitute.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Elmira Aliakbari, Director, Natural Resource Studies
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Bryn Weese, Associate Director, Communications
Fraser Institute
(604) 688-0221 ext. 589
bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s annual global survey of mining companies coming Thursday, May 4

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more