2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2023 first quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

May 10, 2023 schedule:

4:05 p.m. ET – 2023 first quarter financial results press release will be distributed.

Prior to the call - To participate in the teleconference, go to the following link to register and the teleconference number and a pin number for the teleconference will be sent to you:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1408073fde3e47ab889cfdc791e65ccf 

5:00 p.m. ET - Conference call and simultaneous webcast begins.

The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Scott Gleason  Amy Koch
SVP Investor Relations & Corp. Communications  Director Corporate Communications
484-425-0588 484-523-1815
sgleason@orasure.com  media@orasure.com

Primary Logo

