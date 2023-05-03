Submit Release
Harsco Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

  • First Quarter Revenues from Continuing Operations Totaled $496 Million, an Increase of 9 Percent Over the Prior-Year Quarter (or 12 Percent Excluding FX Translation Impacts)
  • Q1 GAAP Operating Income from Continuing Operations of $29 Million
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations in Q1 Totaled $63 million; an Increase of 28 Percent Over the Prior-Year Quarter
  • Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio Declined to 4.9x at Quarter-End From 5.3x at the End of 2022 Due to Strong Operating Performance
  • Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Increased to Between $260 Million and $275 Million

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported first quarter 2023 results. On a U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”) basis, the first quarter of 2023 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.12, after unusual items including a net gain on a lease to relocate a site. Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was $0.11. These figures compare with first quarter of 2022 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.09 and adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.01.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $29 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $63 million in the quarter, compared to the Company’s previously provided guidance range of $45 million to $50 million.

“Harsco delivered another quarter of strong operating and financial performance, as we continued to benefit from steady demand for our environmental solutions and focused execution by our teams across the company,” said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Our results were supported by healthy underlying volumes and favorable cost performance relative to our earlier expectations, with operating costs aided by proactive internal initiatives. These positive financial results, coupled with our cash management, have led to a sequential decrease in our leverage, a trend we expect to continue in the coming quarters.

“Looking forward, demand within our key markets remains solid, and we anticipate continued positive momentum in both Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental. As a result, we are raising our outlook for the year. Business performance at Rail is also trending positively and our efforts to simplify and de-risk the business are ongoing, as we continue to position the business for a sale. Overall, we are encouraged by our progress and expect that continued execution of our key priorities will position Harsco well to create significant shareholder value in the coming years.”

Harsco Corporation—Selected First Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts)   Q1 2023   Q1 2022
Revenues   $ 496     $ 453  
Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP   $ 29     $ 8  
Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.09 )
Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP   $ 63     $ 49  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP     12.7 %     10.8 %
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - Non GAAP   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.01 )
                 

Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures.

Consolidated First Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $496 million, an increase of 9 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Both Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth realized an increase in revenues compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to higher demand for environmental services and higher services pricing. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted first quarter 2023 revenues by approximately $13 million (3 percent), compared with the prior-year period.

The Company’s GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $29 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP operating income of $8 million in the same quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $63 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $49 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Clean Earth achieved significantly higher adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior-year quarter, while Harsco Environmental’s adjusted EBITDA was below the comparable quarter of 2022 as anticipated.

First Quarter Business Review
Harsco Environmental

($ in millions)   Q1 2023   Q1 2022
Revenues   $ 273     $ 262  
Operating income - GAAP   $ 22     $ 18  
Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP   $ 44     $ 48  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP     16.1 %     18.4 %
                 

Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $273 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 4 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This change is attributable to increases in both volume and price, partially offset by the impact of FX translation. The segment’s GAAP operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA totaled $22 million and $44 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $18 million and adjusted EBITDA of $48 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned items as well as the impact of select site exits, higher operating costs due to inflation, and certain items (i.e. recovery of Brazil sales taxes) in the prior-year quarter which were not repeated in 2023.

Clean Earth

($ in millions)   Q1 2023   Q1 2022
Revenues   $ 222     $ 191  
Operating income (loss) - GAAP   $ 16     $ (1 )
Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP   $ 27     $ 10  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP     12.3 %     5.3 %
                 

Clean Earth revenues totaled $222 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 17 percent increase over the prior-year quarter as a result of higher volumes and services pricing. The segment’s GAAP operating income was $16 million and adjusted EBITDA was $27 million in the first quarter of 2023. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $10 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings reflects higher volumes and price as well as cost reduction and efficiency initiatives, partially offset by inflationary pressures on certain expenditures such as labor and disposal. As a result, Clean Earth’s adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.3 percent in the first quarter of 2023 versus 5.3 percent in the comparable quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $37 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with net cash used by operating activities of $34 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $12 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $(29) million in the prior-year period. The increase in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is mainly attributable to higher cash earnings, the timing of certain payments and lower net capital spending.

2023 Outlook

The Company has increased its 2023 guidance to reflect its positive business momentum and improved visibility in each of its businesses, relative to the outlook provided with the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 results. Comments by business segments are as follows:

Harsco Environmental adjusted EBITDA is projected to be modestly above 2022 results. For the year, higher services pricing, restructuring benefits, site improvement initiatives and new contracts are expected to be partially offset by FX translation impacts and lower commodity prices.

Clean Earth adjusted EBITDA is expected to significantly increase versus 2022, as a result of higher services pricing as well as cost reduction and operational improvement actions, offsetting the impacts of continued labor-market and supply-chain (disposal) tightness.

Corporate spending is anticipated to be higher relative to the prior year due to the normalization of certain expenditures, including travel and higher planned incentive compensation.

Lastly, Harsco Free Cash Flow is now projected to be within a range of $25 million to $45 million for the year, which represents a significant improvement in underlying cash flows due to higher cash earnings and working capital (adjusted for the Accounts Receivable Securitization benefit in 2022).

2023 Full Year Outlook
(Continuing Operations) 		Current Prior
GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $101 - $116 million $74 - $94 million
Adjusted EBITDA $260 - $275 million $240 - $260 million
GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.33) - $(0.54) $(0.50) - $(0.80)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.12) - $(0.33) $(0.23) - $(0.52)
Free Cash Flow $25 - $45 million $20 - $40 million
Net Interest Expense $92 - $95 million $91 - $95 million
Account Receivable Securitization Fees $10 million $9 - $10 million
Pension Expense (Non-Operating) $20 - $22 million $20 - $22 million
Tax Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $12 - $15 million $8 - $11 million
Net Capital Expenditures $125 - $135 million $125 - $135 million
     
     
Q2 2023 Outlook (Continuing Operations)    
GAAP Operating Income $24 - $31 million  
Adjusted EBITDA $65 - $72 million  
GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.07) - $(0.16)  
Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.01) - $(0.09)  
     

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.harsco.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-5019, or (412) 902-4237 for international callers. Please ask to join the Harsco Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The nature of the Company’s business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management’s confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “likely,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “plan” or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic conditions or health conditions; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company’s pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company’s inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company’s cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; (11) the Company’s ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and integrate strategic transactions; (13) failure to complete a divestiture of the Rail segment, as announced on November 2, 2021 on satisfactory terms, or at all; (14) potential severe volatility in the capital or commodity markets; (15) failure to retain key management and employees; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company’s customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged, have inadequate liquidity or whose business has been significantly impacted by COVID-19) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; (20) the risk that the Company may be unable to implement fully and successfully the expected incremental actions at Clean Earth due to market conditions or otherwise and may fail to deliver the expected resulting benefits; and (21) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

NON-GAAP MEASURES
Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measures are included within the definitions below.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); facility fees and debt-related income (expense); and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and certain transaction-related / debt-refinancing expenditures. The Company’s management believes that Free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews Free cash flow for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. Free cash flow excludes the former Harsco Rail Segment since the segment is reported as discontinued operations. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Based in Philadelphia, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

       
HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)		      
    Three Months Ended
    March 31
(In thousands, except per share amounts)     2023       2022  
Revenues from continuing operations:        
Revenues   $ 495,653     $ 452,797  
Costs and expenses from continuing operations:        
Cost of sales     400,688       377,019  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     71,935       69,153  
Research and development expenses     176       56  
Other (income) expenses, net     (6,151 )     (1,179 )
Total costs and expenses     466,648       445,049  
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations     29,005       7,748  
Interest income     1,455       644  
Interest expense     (24,328 )     (15,092 )
Facility fees and debt-related income (expense)     (2,363 )     (532 )
Defined benefit pension income (expense)     (5,335 )     2,410  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income     (1,566 )     (4,822 )
Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations     (6,923 )     (1,221 )
Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net     (133 )     (131 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations     (8,622 )     (6,174 )
Discontinued operations:        
Income (loss) from discontinued businesses     619       (39,097 )
Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses     (587 )     6,591  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax     32       (32,506 )
Net income (loss)     (8,590 )     (38,680 )
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (935 )     (1,159 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation   $ (9,525 )   $ (39,839 )
Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax   $ (9,557 )   $ (7,333 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax     32       (32,506 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ (9,525 )   $ (39,839 )
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding     79,633       79,363  
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Continuing operations   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.09 )
Discontinued operations     0.00       (0.41 )
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.50 )
Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding     79,633       79,363  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Continuing operations   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.09 )
Discontinued operations     0.00       (0.41 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.50 )
                 


HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 		       
(In thousands)   March 31
2023 		  December 31
2022
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 91,759     $ 81,332  
Restricted cash     4,477       3,762  
Trade accounts receivable, net     281,777       264,428  
Other receivables     25,832       25,379  
Inventories     84,705       81,375  
Prepaid expenses     24,878       30,583  
Current portion of assets held-for-sale     264,051       266,335  
Other current assets     15,181       14,541  
Total current assets     792,660       767,735  
Property, plant and equipment, net     665,191       656,875  
Right-of-use assets, net     100,199       101,253  
Goodwill     763,013       759,253  
Intangible assets, net     345,595       352,160  
Deferred income tax assets     18,422       17,489  
Assets held-for-sale     69,554       70,105  
Other assets     70,360       65,984  
Total assets   $ 2,824,994     $ 2,790,854  
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Short-term borrowings   $ 2,142     $ 7,751  
Current maturities of long-term debt     13,245       11,994  
Accounts payable     225,314       205,577  
Accrued compensation     50,193       43,595  
Income taxes payable     3,987       3,640  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     26,104       25,521  
Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale     159,069       159,004  
Other current liabilities     138,224       140,199  
Total current liabilities     618,278       597,281  
Long-term debt     1,346,206       1,336,995  
Retirement plan liabilities     48,013       46,601  
Operating lease liabilities     74,149       75,246  
Liabilities of assets held-for-sale     8,942       9,463  
Environmental liabilities     26,481       26,880  
Deferred tax liabilities     28,426       30,069  
Other liabilities     50,547       45,277  
Total liabilities     2,201,042       2,167,812  
HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Common stock     145,843       145,448  
Additional paid-in capital     229,218       225,759  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (560,842 )     (567,636 )
Retained earnings     1,604,916       1,614,441  
Treasury stock     (849,678 )     (848,570 )
Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity     569,457       569,442  
Noncontrolling interests     54,495       53,600  
Total equity     623,952       623,042  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,824,994     $ 2,790,854  
                 


HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended March 31
(In thousands)     2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income (loss)   $ (8,590 )   $ (38,680 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation     33,039       33,604  
Amortization     7,965       8,586  
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense     (56 )     (4,275 )
Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net     133       131  
Dividends from unconsolidated entities           178  
Other, net     1,009       259  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses:
Accounts receivable     (14,533 )     (15,364 )
Income tax refunds receivable, reimbursable to seller           7,687  
Inventories     (8,534 )     (4,610 )
Contract assets     11,698       4,843  
Right-of-use assets     7,842       7,076  
Accounts payable     17,735       1,655  
Accrued interest payable     (6,998 )     (7,393 )
Accrued compensation     7,343       (5,692 )
Advances on contracts     (5,591 )     (7,808 )
Operating lease liabilities     (7,202 )     (7,063 )
Retirement plan liabilities, net     814       (14,519 )
Other assets and liabilities     838       7,070  
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities     36,912       (34,315 )
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (22,146 )     (32,958 )
Proceeds from sales of assets     823       5,976  
Expenditures for intangible assets     (36 )     (54 )
Net proceeds from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts     (1,212 )     1,061  
Payments for settlements of interest rate swaps           (1,062 )
Other investing activities, net     32       124  
Net cash used by investing activities     (22,539 )     (26,913 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Short-term borrowings, net     (3,029 )     2,051  
Current maturities and long-term debt:        
Additions     59,000       72,005  
Reductions     (57,200 )     (2,566 )
Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid     (930 )     (1,377 )
Payment of contingent consideration           (6,915 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities     (2,159 )     63,198  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash     (1,072 )     455  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash     11,142       2,425  
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period     85,094       87,128  
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period   $ 96,236     $ 89,553  
                 


HARSCO CORPORATION
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
(In thousands)   Revenues   Operating
Income (Loss)		   Revenues   Operating Income (Loss)
Harsco Environmental   $ 273,189   $ 22,285     $ 262,051   $ 18,267  
Harsco Clean Earth     222,464     16,471       190,746     (1,297 )
Corporate         (9,751 )         (9,222 )
Consolidated Totals   $ 495,653   $ 29,005     $ 452,797   $ 7,748  
                             


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31
      2023       2022  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.09 )
Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) (a)           0.01  
Corporate strategic costs (b)     0.01       (0.01 )
Harsco Environmental net gain on lease incentive (c)     (0.09 )      
Taxes on above unusual items (d)     0.02        
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense     (0.18 )     (0.09 )
Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (e)     0.07       0.08  
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.01 )

(a)  Costs incurred at Corporate to amend the Company’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities (three months 2022 $0.5 million pre-tax expense).
(b)  Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company’s long-term strategies (three months 2023 $0.6 million pre-tax expense). 2022 included the relocation of the Company’s headquarters (three months 2022 $0.4 million pre-tax income).
(c)  Net gain recognized for a lease modification that resulted in a lease incentive for the Company for a site relocation prior the end of the expected lease term (three months ended 2023 $6.8 million pre-tax).
(d)  Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded.
(e)  Acquisition amortization expense was $7.0 million pre-tax and $7.9 million pre-tax for the three months ended 2023 and 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $5.4 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended 2023 and 2022, respectively.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Projected   Projected
    Three Months Ending   Twelve Months Ending
    June 30   December 31
      2023       2023  
    Low   High   Low   High
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.54 )   $ (0.33 )
Corporate strategic costs                 0.01       0.01  
Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive                 (0.09 )     (0.09 )
Taxes on above unusual items                 0.02       0.02  
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense     (0.16 )     (0.07 )     (0.60 )     (0.39 )
Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax     0.07       0.07       0.27       0.27  
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.01 ) (b) $ (0.33 )   $ (0.12 )

(a)  Excludes Harsco Rail Segment.
(b)  Does not total due to rounding.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) 
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental		   Harsco
Clean Earth		   Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023:                
Operating income (loss), as reported   $ 22,285     $ 16,471     $ (9,751 )   $ 29,005  
Corporate strategic costs                 569       569  
Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive     (6,782 )                 (6,782 )
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items     15,503       16,471       (9,182 )     22,792  
Depreciation     27,560       4,927       552       33,039  
Amortization     999       6,029             7,028  
Adjusted EBITDA     44,062       27,427       (8,630 )     62,859  
Revenues as reported   $ 273,189     $ 222,464         $ 495,653  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)     16.1 %     12.3 %         12.7 %
                 
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:            
Operating income (loss), as reported   $ 18,267     $ (1,297 )   $ (9,222 )   $ 7,748  
Corporate strategic costs                 (448 )     (448 )
Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs           300             300  
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items     18,267       (997 )     (9,670 )     7,600  
Depreciation     28,072       5,101       431       33,604  
Amortization     1,828       6,075             7,903  
Adjusted EBITDA     48,167       10,179       (9,239 )     49,107  
Revenues as reported   $ 262,051     $ 190,746         $ 452,797  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)     18.4 %     5.3 %         10.8 %
                             


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
March 31
(In thousands)     2023       2022  
Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (8,622 )   $ (6,174 )
         
Add back (deduct):        
Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net     133       131  
Income tax (benefit) expense     6,923       1,221  
Defined benefit pension income     5,335       (2,410 )
Facility fees and debt-related expense (income)     2,363       532  
Interest expense     24,328       15,092  
Interest income     (1,455 )     (644 )
Depreciation     33,039       33,604  
Amortization     7,028       7,903  
         
Unusual items:        
Corporate strategic costs     569       (448 )
Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive     (6,782 )      
Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs           300  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 62,859     $ 49,107  
                 


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)
(Unaudited)
    Projected   Projected
    Three Months Ending   Twelve Months Ending
    June 30   December 31
      2023       2023  
(In millions)   Low   High   Low   High
Consolidated loss from continuing operations   $ (12 )   $ (5 )   $ (40 )   $ (22 )
                 
Add back (deduct):                
Income tax (income) expense     4       5       14       16  
Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense     3       2       10       10  
Net interest     24       23       95       92  
Defined benefit pension (income) expense     5       5       22       20  
Depreciation and amortization     41       41       165       165  
                 
Unusual items:                
Corporate strategic costs                 1       1  
Harsco Environmental net gain on lease incentive                 (7 )     (7 )
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 65     $ 72   (b) $ 260     $ 275  

(a) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment
(b) Does not total due to rounding.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31
(In thousands)     2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities     36,912     $ (34,315 )
Less capital expenditures     (22,146 )     (32,958 )
Less expenditures for intangible assets     (36 )     (54 )
Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a)     486       328  
Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b)     823       5,976  
Plus transaction-related expenditures (c)           878  
Harsco Rail free cash flow deficit/(benefit)     (3,945 )     31,321  
Free cash flow   $ 12,094     $ (28,824 )

(a)  Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements.
(b)  Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment.
(c)  Expenditures directly related to the Company’s acquisition and divestiture transactions and costs at Corporate associated with certain debt refinancing transactions.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) (a)
    Projected 
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
      2023  
(In millions)   Low   High
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 145     $ 175  
Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures     (125 )     (135 )
Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures     5       5  
Free cash flow   $ 25     $ 45  

(a)  Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment

Investor Contact
David Martin
267.946.1407
damartin@harsco.com 		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
267.857.8017
jcooney@harsco.com

Primary Logo

