Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,127 in the last 365 days.

Trevena to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that members of Management will participate in three upcoming conferences.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: May 15th to May 16th, 2023
Location: New York, NY

BIO International Convention
Date: June 5th to June 8th, 2023
Location: Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference
Date: Monday June 26th, 2023
Location: Virtual

Webcast information, where available, will be on Trevena.com

About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes three differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry - Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Company Contact:
Bob Yoder
SVP and Chief Business Officer
Trevena, Inc.
(610) 354-8840


Primary Logo

You just read:

Trevena to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more