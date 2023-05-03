DHEC Holding Rapid Hire Events for Seasonal Public Pool Inspectors in the Pee Dee, Lowcountry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― South Carolinians interested in a summer job that helps protect people’s health and safety are invited to attend a rapid hire event hosted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to recruit public swimming pool inspectors. These full-time, seasonal positions include “pool school” on-the-job training, and inspectors will perform a combination of duties in the office and out in the field.

Pool inspectors perform inspections at public pools, spas, lazy rivers (slow-moving water courses where people use flotation devices) and water parks within an assigned area. Inspectors also investigate complaints and monitor the progress of corrective actions pool managers must take to address inspection violations.

Rapid hire events during which interested individuals can learn more are taking place:

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Office – Beaufort, located at 104 Parker Drive, Beaufort

10 am.-4 p.m. Friday, May 5 at DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Office – Myrtle Beach, located at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach

At the rapid hire events, individuals will take part in pre-screening questions and an interview. Qualified applicants may receive an on-the-spot conditional job offer. College credit may be available for these positions. College students should ask their school about requirements for requesting credit for internships or learning programs.

Applying ahead of time is encouraged, but not required. Online applications are available here:

A high school diploma or GED are required. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older by May 16, 2023; must possess a valid driver’s license; must be able to safely operate a motor vehicle, and must be able to swim, among other requirements.

DHEC is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employing agency that is committed to a diverse workforce. View all available job positions with DHEC at scdhec.gov/careers.

###

