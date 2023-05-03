Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,180 in the last 365 days.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.66 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL will pay a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, and is a steward of outstanding luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005287/en/

You just read:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.66 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more