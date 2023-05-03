N-Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is forecast to reach US$ 1,536.4 million by 2033, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global N-methyl pyrrolidone market is forecast to expand at 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period, as per FMI's analysis. The industry's size is predicted to surge from US$ 979.9 million in 2023 to US$ 1,536.4 million by 2033.



Extensive growth in the petrochemical industry is projected to catalyze the demand for NMP in the next decade. In addition, the demand for chemicals from the electronic industry is also forecasted to escalate.

The electronic industry is flourishing on account of the surging production of consumer electronic products. Surging discretionary income of consumers owing to economic growth is also projected to accelerate the N-methyl pyrrolidone industry.

Heightened demand for NMP from the automotive industry to meet the electronic input demand in vehicles is expected to propel product sales. Besides, the rise in industrialization, in addition to the increasing demand for NMP as a drug solubilizer in the pharmaceutical industry is facilitating the market growth.

Manufacturers producing N-methyl pyrrolidone must concentrate on electronic grade N-methyl pyrrolidone, which is deployed in lithium-ion batteries. This is projected to enhance their revenue streams and is likely to tap into key opportunities over the predicted time frame.

The market is, however, fraught with difficulties, resulting from the elimination of the chemical from the production process due to its toxicity. For instance, in 2023, Leclanché developed low-cobalt Li-ion cells having 20% extra energy density. For making this, the company eliminates the utilization of N-methyl pyrrolidone as a solvent.

Top Highlights from the FMI's Analysis of the N-methyl Pyrrolidone Industry:

N-methyl pyrrolidone (NMP) industry in the United States is estimated to account for 19.8% market share in 2023.

In the Europe region, Germany and the United Kingdom are key markets for N-methyl pyrrolidone (NMP). Germany's market is estimated to account for 4.2% market in 2023. Based on CAGR, the United Kingdom is anticipated to register a 2.9% CAGR over the estimated period.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to showcase a healthy growth rate. For instance, India and China are forecasted to expand at 6.5% and 5.9% CAGR, respectively, over this decade.

Based on grade, the standard segment is projected to account for 49.2% market share in 2023.

In the application category, petrochemical processing is expected to account for 14.1% of the market share.



Key Developments Taking Place in N-methyl Pyrrolidone Market

In December 2020, BASF SE officially declared that the company is set to increase the prices of N-methyl pyrrolidone. The price change was announced for North America and Europe region. It came into effect from the 1 st of January, 2021, or as per the existing contracts permit.

of January, 2021, or as per the existing contracts permit. In late 2020, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced cutting down the costs of the extremely costly part of an EV by developing in-house batteries. The company faces a long process of enhancing its battery factory. This is further complicated by new plans to deploy innovative manufacturing technology known as dry electrode coating. This technique eventually lessens the mixing step and slurry preparation. It further reduces the drying period, and discards the toxic volatile fumes generated from N-methyl pyrrolidone, recycling systems, and solvent recovery.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Ashland Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Balaji Amines

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hefei Tengchao Chemical Material Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Poochun Industry Co. Ltd.

N-methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market by Category

NMP Industry by Grade:

Standard

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Others

N-methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market by Application:

Petrochemical Processing

Paints & Coatings

Industrial Cleaners

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others



NMP Industry by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Executive Summary | N-Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Grade

