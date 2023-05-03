Submit Release
Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE, a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in May:

  • BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference (Las Vegas, NV): presentation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2:20 p.m. PT.
  • 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY): fireside chat on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

