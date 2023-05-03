Submit Release
Iris Energy to Provide Investor Update on May 10, 2023

SYDNEY, Australia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited IREN ("Iris Energy" or "the Company"), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will provide an update on its strategic priorities on May 10, 2023 Eastern Time, after the market close.

Iris Energy will host a webcast and conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2023. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://investors.irisenergy.co/events-and-presentations.

Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Thursday 7:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time)
   
  Participant Registration Link
  Live Webcast Use this link
  Phone Dial-In Use this link

Please note, participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

  • 100% renewables: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities
  • Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets
  • Seasoned management team: Iris Energy's team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers with cumulative experience in delivering >$25bn in energy and infrastructure projects globally

